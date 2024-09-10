Hollywood veterans to star in JonBenet Ramsey TV series

Oscar nominees Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are headlining a new limited series about the 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

The A-listers will portray JonBenét’s parents, Patsy and John Ramsey, and have been described as being an “extraordinary duo” to delve into the tragic story.

The eight-episode series airing on Paramount Plus will explore the horrific murder of JonBenét, who was six years old when she died in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado home.

An autopsy determined JonBenét was killed by strangulation and a skull fracture. No one has been charged for her killing.

Melissa stars as Patsy Ramsey. Clive stars as John Ramsey.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” Paramount Global Co-CEO Chris McCarthy said.

The series will also follow the Ramseys as they grapple with their grief while facing intense public scrutiny.

The show’s official description states: “ At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey – exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people – as husband and wife, as mother and father – who had committed themselves and their children to build the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

Filming is expected to begin in Calgary, Canada soon. No air date has been announced.

Nearly three decades on, the murder of the childhood beauty pageant queen continues to be one of America’s most fascinating cold cases.

The news comes as JonBenét’s heartbroken father John, 80, recently questioned why police haven’t tested DNA on several key items.

I don’t know why they didn’t test it in the beginning,” John told True Crime News.

“To my knowledge, it still hasn’t been tested. If they’re testing it and just not telling me, that’s great, but I have no reason to believe that.”

One DNA sample, which is reported to be from an unidentified male, was found on the garrote used to strangle her.

She was just six years old when she was killed. (Credit: Alamy)

In September, a police insider told US news website The Messenger that “there are several people on the radar … new persons of interest.”

“And we are seeing if any of them are the key to solving this case. Time will tell if we get the answers we need. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

In 2021, Boulder Police Department announced they’d begun to analyse nearly 1000 DNA samples.

Detectives said they interviewed more than 1000 people in 19 states who could have a possible connection to the case.

