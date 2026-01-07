How a half eaten pineapple could help solve the JonBenét Ramsey murder case

The murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey shocked the world in 1996, and decades later, the case remains unsolved.

From unidentified male DNA to the strange half-eaten pineapple and the infamous three-page ransom note, every piece of evidence has been scrutinized — yet the mystery endures.

Explore the clues that continue to baffle investigators and fuel speculation about what really happened that tragic Christmas below.

JonBenét Ramsey was a child beauty queen. Her death remains unsolved. (Credit: Backgrid)

What happened to JonBenét Ramsey?

When six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in the basement on Boxing Day in 1996 by her father, John Ramsey, she had been bludgeoned and strangled in her Colorado home.

While Santa Claus had gifted her a brand-new bicycle that year, JonBenet would never get the chance to ride it again.

Her body was hidden beneath a white blanket, and she had a nylon cord around her neck. Her wrists had been bound above her head, and her mouth was covered by duct tape.

The previous day had been as exciting as any other Christmas for the Ramsey clan. After trying out her bicycle for the first time, JonBenét and the rest of the family – John, his wife Patsy, and their son Burke, then nine – had gone for dinner at a friend’s home.

When the Ramseys returned home that evening, John carried a sleeping JonBenét up to her room, and Patsy helped put her to bed. But that was the last time they saw their daughter alive. The next morning, JonBenét was reported missing.

Eight hours later, her body was discovered in the basement. She had been murdered.

John Ramsey with his first wife, Patsy. (Credit: Getty)

What is the pineapple theory?

Among the many puzzling details in the JonBenét Ramsey case, the so-called pineapple theory continues to capture attention.

During the autopsy, partially digested pineapple was found in JonBenét’s stomach, suggesting the six-year-old beauty queen ate it shortly before her tragic death on Christmas night in 1996.

A bowl of pineapple was later discovered in the Ramsey kitchen, prompting endless speculation about who served it to her — and when.

While this clue has never revealed the killer, it remains a key part of the timeline and one of the most intriguing elements of the still-unsolved JonBenét Ramsey murder mystery.

JonBenét Ramsey’s house, where she was last seen alive. (Credit: Getty)

Inside the ransom note found at the scene

For the Boulder police department, suspicion immediately fell on the family. A ransom note found at the scene raised more questions than answers.

The three-page note – which was handwritten – claimed to be from a foreign faction that was demanding money for the return of the six-year-old. The note asked for $118,000 to avoid harm befalling the child – the sum was the exact amount of John’s bonus that year.

In a twist, the pages used for the ransom note had been torn from a pad that Patsy kept by the telephone.

What did the JonBenét Ramsey ransom note say?

The issue of the ransom note remains under scrutiny.

Penned on pages torn from the pad Patsy Ramsey kept by the telephone, it was handwritten, and one expert has claimed it is “highly probable” Patsy wrote the note herself.

In an interview with US news show 20/20, expert Cina Wong said there were more than 200 similarities in the writing of the ransom note and 100 samples of Patsy’s penmanship. The note was long and rambling, and claimed to come from a “small foreign faction.”

“Mr. Ramsey, listen carefully! We are a group of individuals that represent a small foreign faction. We respect your business, but not the country it serves.”

“At this time, we have your daughter in our possession. She is safe and unharmed, and if you want her to see 1997, you must follow our instructions to the letter,” it read.

“You will withdraw $118,000 from your account. $100,000 will be in $100 bills, and the remaining $18,000 [will be] in $20 bills. Make sure that you bring an adequate-sized attaché to the bank.”

“When you get home, you will put the money in a brown paper bag. I will call you between 8 and 10 am tomorrow to instruct you on delivery. The delivery will be exhausting, so I advise you to be rested. If we monitor you getting the money early, we might call you early to arrange an earlier delivery of the money and hence an earlier pickup of your daughter.”

“Any deviation of my instructions will result in the immediate execution of your daughter. You will also be denied her remains for a proper burial. The two gentlemen watching over your daughter do not particularly like you, so I advise you not to provoke them.”

“Speaking to anyone about your situation, such as [the] police or FBI, will result in your daughter being beheaded. If we catch you talking to a stray dog, she dies. If you alert bank authorities, she dies. If the money is in any way marked or tampered with, she dies. You can try to deceive us, but be warned, we are familiar with law enforcement countermeasures and tactics.”

“You stand a 99% chance of killing your daughter if you try to outsmart us. Follow our instructions, and you stand a 100% chance of getting her back. You and your family are under constant scrutiny, as well as the authorities.”

“Don’t try to grow a brain, John. You are not the only fat cat around, so don’t think that killing will be difficult. Don’t underestimate us, John. Use that good southern common sense of yours. It’s up to you now, John! Victory! S.B.T.C”

John Ramsey in Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey. (Credit: Netflix )

Why suspicion turned to the Ramsey family

A jury voted in 1999 to charge John and Patsy with child abuse resulting in the death of their daughter, but the charges were never pursued, and DNA evidence taken from JonBenét’s clothes later cleared them both.

The DNA came from an unknown male and could not be matched to anyone who had been near the scene or handled JonBenét’s body. It was not a match for John, either.

In 2008, the district attorney issued an apology to John and Patsy, saying they were exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing in relation to the death of JonBenét.

Patsy died of ovarian cancer in 2006 at the age of 49. John has since remarried and lives in the western United States.

John Ramsey has praised Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn for his progress with the case, citing the change in leadership as “the key” to progress in the case after more than two decades. (Credit: Getty)

Could new DNA testing solve the case at last?

After almost 30 years of tireless campaigning for additional DNA and Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) testing to be performed to help solve the murder of his daughter, John, 82, finally had his wish granted in December 2025.

Two weeks before the 29th anniversary of JonBenét’s murder, the Boulder Police Department collected and tested new evidence, gained from “several new interviews” and re-interviews of individuals “based on tips” received during the previous year.

“The killing of JonBenét was an unspeakable crime, and this tragedy has never left our hearts,” said Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn in a statement at the time.

“We are committed to following up on every lead, and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved. This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

He added that, as technology and DNA testing techniques have advanced, fresh leads have been generated and new evidence continually tested and re-tested.

“It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” he added.

In a statement of his own, John Ramsey said the update had made him feel “more optimistic” that the case would finally be solved than he had in years.

“We, of course, have advocated that if certain evidence was taken from the crime scene and has never been sampled, then it ought to be – the main one being the garotte they used to strangle my daughter.”

The scrutiny on Burke Ramsey

While John and Patsy faced their own battle with doubters, JonBenét’s brother, Burke, also came under suspicion in the murder case.

In a controversial CBS television show that aired in September 2016, forensic pathologist Dr Werner Spitz said there was reason to believe the then-nine-year-old struck JonBenét with a heavy flashlight and accidentally killed her.

Burke has since settled a $150 million defamation lawsuit in response to the claim.

In a rare interview, given on Dr Phil in September 2016, Burke gave an insight into what happened on the morning that his sister was found dead.

“The first thing I remember is my mum bursting into my room, really frantic, saying: “Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!” Running around my room – now I know, looking for JonBenét” Burke recalled.

“The next thing I remember is a police officer coming into my room and shining a flashlight.’

The software engineer subsequently came under fire for appearing to smile as he recollected the events of that fateful morning.

Burke also told the show that his unwillingness to be in the public eye came from the chaos in the aftermath of his sister’s death.

“For a long time, the media basically made our lives crazy. It’s hard to miss the cameras and news trucks in your front yard. And we’d go to the supermarket sometimes, and there’d be a tabloid newspaper with my picture, JonBenet’s picture, plastered on the front. They would follow us around,” he said.

The case has been unsolved for almost three decades. (Credit: Getty)

The false confession that confused the case

JonBenét’s parents always maintained a stranger had killed their little girl, and in 2006, it seemed they may be proved right when a man confessed.

A 41-year-old teacher named John Mark Karr was arrested in Thailand after saying he loved JonBenét, was with her the night she died, and that her death was accidental.

But quickly his “confession” failed to ring true.

Karr claimed to have drugged JonBenét, but an autopsy failed to find any drugs in her system. He also couldn’t explain how he had managed to gain access to the Ramsey family home.

Most compellingly, DNA evidence did not connect Karr to the crime scene, and so he wasn’t charged.

But in a bizarre interview that aired on the 2016 US TV show Investigation Discovery’s series JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery, Karr, then 51, stuck to his story.

“Nobody wanted that little girl to die that night – nobody. Her death was an accident. I was with her when she died. But I was not the person who caused it,” he said, explaining “panic” had ensued after her death.

“How she was found, that’s not how she died. Where she was found in that basement is not where she died,” he added.

Karr also saidJonBenét’s body was “tampered with in a bid to cover up who the killer was.”

“Something happened to her [and I] had to take care of it,” he told the program.

“I have always been able to fix things. Nobody came in there and did a paedo- erotic thing to that little girl, but it was made to look as though it was done that way.”

Karr – who later made headlines after identifying as a female – also claimed the kidnap letter found at the Ramsey house was fake and simply there to make her death look like a “botched kidnapping.”