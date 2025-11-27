Fans make major prediction about which Irwin WILL go on Dancing with the Stars after Robert

NEED TO KNOW Robert Irwin won Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars USA , with pro-dancer Witney Carson.

, also won in 2015 with , who judged Robert during this season. Bindi and Terri cheered for Robert from the sidelines.

After Robert Irwin won Dancing with the Stars USA this week, fans are calling for Terri to take to the dance floor.

When Terri shared pride for her son’s success in the competition on Instagram, fans said that she should continue the family’s legacy on the American show.

Famously, her daughter Bindi competed when she was 17 and won the trophy in 2015.

“You next @terriirwincrikey? We’d love to see and support you,” one fan said.

Others commented in agreement.

“Terri, when is your turn for @dancingwiththestars?” another asked. “Let’s make it a triple 😂”

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson won Dancing With The Stars 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Another said the show, which requires contestants to be over the age of 18, had no other age limit. This means Terri, who is 61, can compete if she wants to.

Bindi also gushed about Robert’s win on Instagram, and another fan suggested that another member of the family could dance on the show in the future.

“You two are going to be training a very sweet little girl,” they said, in reference to Bindi’s daughter, Grace. “Get ready, Mum and Uncle Robert. I think you’re in it for the long run with Grace.”

When Robert and his partner, Witney Carson, were announced as the winners of season 34 on November 26 Australian time, fans were thrilled.

In the end, he went up against fellow celebrities Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, and Jordan Chiles.

“No one deserved it more! What an amazing young man!” one fan wrote on social media in excitement.

“One million per cent deserved! So happy for them,” another gushed.

Bindi Irwin won Dancing With The Stars when she was 17. (Credit: Getty Images)

Fans slammed the result as rigged

Despite his lack of dance experience, he impressed everyone week after week with his performances and earned some perfect scores along the way.

However, others thought Alix, who came second, was more deserving, and accused the show of being rigged.

“This was so rigged it’s sad, giving the win for popular votes instead of the best dancers,” one complained. “Change the name from dance competition to popular voting.”

One fan claimed that it was rigged from the start because Bindi also won 10 years ago, and having siblings winning was great for the show.

At the time, she competed with now-judge Derek Hough.

One fan said the judging panel was also rigged, because Derek has known Robert for 10 years.

