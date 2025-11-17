Channel 10 shares cryptic update on Robert Irwin’s untitled TV project

Channel 10 has issued an update about Robert Irwin’s untitled TV project, almost two years after it was initially announced.

The wildlife warrior already co-hosts I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the network with Julia Morris, and is set to return in 2026.

The project was initially announced at the 2024 Upfronts.

Now, Paramount Australia’s Vice President, Content, Tamara Simoneau, has revealed its status, after it was not mentioned at the 2026 Upfronts.

“That is not a 2026 thing either … he’s very busy!” she explained to TV Tonight.

Robert Irwin already hosts I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Channel 10, with Julia Morris. (Credit: Channel 10)

When it was initially announced, he said he’d love to do more with the network.

“There’s been a lot of different discussions here and there about various different things, and I would absolutely love to work with the Paramount family further on more projects,” he told TV Tonight.

“At this point, it’s still a lot of finding out when that’s going to work, putting all the puzzle pieces in place.”

In late 2024, TV Blackbox reported that it would be “in a similar vein to shows his late father Steve was in”.

At the time of publication, the 21-year-old has not commented on it.

He is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars USA and is even tipped to win.

Robert Irwin has blown everyone away on Dancing with the Stars USA. (Credit: ABC)

During the show, he even revealed that he has a voiceover role in Zootopia 2, where he will play a koala called Robert Furwin.

A TV source also told New Idea that there are even talks of bringing back I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in the States, with hopes that he will host it.

“Robert is a natural,” one TV source says. “He has got the charisma, the humour, and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore.

“Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter, and the timing couldn’t be better.”