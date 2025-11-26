Robert Irwin wins Dancing with the Stars USA!

Robert Irwin has been crowned as the winner of Dancing with the Stars USA!

During the 34th season, the Aussie icon proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor, wowing everyone, despite his lack of dance experience.

The wildlife warrior was awarded the Mirrorball Trophy after an intense and spellbinding finale, where he went up against Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix and Jordan Chiles.

It was a milestone moment for the Irwin family as his victory came 10 years after his sister, Bindi, took home the same trophy in 2015 with professional dancer Derek Hough.

“My sister said it best, thank you for changing my life,” Robert said, referencing her win in 2015.

Robert Irwin started strong scoring 29 out of 30 for his quickstep. (Credit: ABC)

“I’m so grateful for Robert, honestly,” his partner Witney Carson said.

For his final routines, he had to compete in three rounds – judge’s choice, the Instant Dance Challenge and a freestyle routine.

It wasn’t easy for the 21-year-old, who experienced a rib injury before the finale.

During the first round, Robert and Witney did a quickstep to Jet’s hit Are You Gonna Be My Girl?, earning them a score of 29 out of 30.

Judge Bruno Tonioli praised his hard work, and said he danced with the “acceleration of a cheetah”, and had the “power of a lion”.

Robert achieved a perfect score for his second finale routine. (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC)

They scored a perfect score for their Instant challenge, which saw them perform a cha-cha-cha to Cake by the Ocean.

For the freestyle round, Robert wanted to make his father proud, and told Witney that he wished he was there to see his journey on the show.

After his routine, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said Steve would be proud, and hoped he’d accept all of the love in the room.

They scored another 30 for their final dance to Black and Gold by Sam Sparro and The Nights by Aviicii.

It’s now the second trophy for the Irwin family!

Robert didn’t fail to impress on the series. (Credit: Instagram/DWTS)

Taking to Instagram, Bindi shared a video of herself hugging Robert after his win.

“10 years ago, I won Dancing with the Stars. Tonight, my brother takes HIS Mirrorball home.”

In the caption, she said she was proud and that he earned the win.

Their mother, Terri, shared her own tribute on her Instagram, gushing that their father would be “very proud”.

Bindi took home the Dancing with the Stars trophy in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

“Congratulations Robert! Your passion, dedication, hard work, and kind heart got you to this point,” she penned.

“A night you will remember forever. Thank you to everyone who supported Robert through this journey, and made us realise that even a zookeeper can learn to dance.

“Witney – you are now part of our family. God bless. I am so very proud of you, Robert. I know your dad is too. Wow!”