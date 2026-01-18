EXCLUSIVE: I’m A Celebrity’s Barry Williams reveals he was given insider jungle advice

Having grown up with five TV siblings of various ages, The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams knows a thing or two about dealing with different personalities, all day, every day.

As such, he’s confident that doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, and living with his fellow campmates 24/7, won’t be too difficult – especially as he’s had intel on what to expect from his former co-star, Maureen McCormick. She placed fourth on the show’s first season in 2015.

“When I told Maureen I was doing it she said ‘good luck!’ I thought, ‘oh no, what have I done?’” Barry, 71, told New Idea shortly before entering camp for the pre-recorded season.

I’m A Celebrity’s Barry Williams has been given some insider tips before his jungle debut. (Credit: Channel 10)

“But then she explained she’d had a great experience and encouraged me to jump in.”

Barry, who played Greg Brady, has remained close to Maureen – aka Marcia – and all his other, surviving co-stars.

Despite the fact that The Brady Bunch ended in 1974, Barry says he gets asked “every day” about the sitcom. He’s always happy to reminisce about the “wonderful” time in his life.

These days, Brady family reunions are missing a few key players, including the late Robert Reed (Mike Brady), Ann B. Davis, (housekeeper Alice) and Florence Henderson, who was matriarch Carol.

Barry’s co-star Maureen McCormick competed on I’m A Celebrity! Australia in 2015, coming in fourth. (Credit: Getty)

Barry had a huge crush on Florence, who was 20 years his senior. They went on a date during filming, although both stars have spoken about how it was an innocent, one-off outing and that nothing sordid went on between them.

“We all shared something so special and I still miss them very much,” Barry says.

He adds he’s well aware of how loved The Brady Bunch is in Australia and expects to be quizzed on it by his campmates.

“I think we’ll have a lot of time to talk, so they can ask me anything!” he says.

Barry said he’s always happy to reminisce about his time on The Brady Bunch. (Credit: Getty)

Barry is joining a new batch of celebrity contestants taking on the gruelling nature of the South African jungle on the 2026 series.

He is joining the likes of Marcia Hines’ daughter, Deni, and The Bachelor‘s Luke Bateman on the show, among others.

Read the full list of contestants here.