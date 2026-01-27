I’m A Celebrity fans are convinced they’ve worked out who will QUIT the show tonight

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2026 is set to be rocked by a shocking walkout.

A teaser trailer has revealed that one celebrity will utter the dreaded phrase “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” and quit the show on January 27.

And fans are convinced they’ve worked out who will dramatically leave the jungle, sharing their theories to social media.

“Deni,” one wrote, while another agreed, adding, “Deni, she’s stirring the pot.”

“Please be Deni, I usually love this show but she’s completely ruining it,” a third said.

I’m A Celebrity fans are convinced Deni Hines is going to quit the show. (Credit: Channel 10)

A fourth argued, “It’s obvious it’s gonna be Deni,” and another commented, “Hope it’s Deni.”

Deni Hines, the daughter of Marcia Hines, has been struggling with life in the South African jungle in recent days.

If she does quit, it will be a far cry from her comments before the show aired, when she insisted she has what it takes to win.

“I’ve done yoga for years, I’m not afraid of heights or confined spaces – I actually want to jump out of a plane – and I’m used to being on the road touring, so I can handle sleeping in strange places,” she told New Idea at the time.

“I think I’m strong enough to become Queen of the Jungle. A 55-year-old woman with dreadlocks needs to win!”

However, the tensions in the camp have been getting to Deni, and she has become embroiled in fierce rows with Cyrell Paule and Nath Valvo already.

Deni has already clashed with Cyrell Paule in the camp. (Credit: Channel 10)

On January 25, Deni got into a war of words with Married At First Sight star Cyrell after criticising her use of the mirror.

Cyrell was left unimpressed with Deni’s apparent jibe and accused her of “always having something to say”.

“Oh, you’re fiesty, aren’t you?” Deni then fumed.

“I am very feisty, very, very feisty,” Cyrell said, before Deni told her to “watch” herself.

“You’re boring me, please don’t talk to me,” Cyrell then fumed.

“You don’t know me, so don’t assume, and if you want to know me, Google me when you get home,” Deni snapped.

Then, on January 26, Deni’s attitude continued to cause friction in camp, with the singer saying she needs her alone time.

Deni then accused her campmates of not pulling their weight with the cooking, before branding Nath Valvo “lazy”.

The comedian, 42, was nearly reduced to tears by her words as he was seen getting consoled by his campmates.

So, will the drama lead to Deni walking out of the jungle? Tune in later to find out!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 7pm. Watch and stream for free on Channel 10.