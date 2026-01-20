Who is I’m a Celebrity Australia 2026 star Nath Valvo? Inside his career and marriage

Content warning: This article mentions suicide and mental health struggles. Help is always available. If you, or someone you know needs support, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or go to their website. You can also contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, or visit their website.

Nath Valvo is known for his wit, charm, and sass, and is bringing that to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

He joins 11 other celebrities in South Africa, hoping to win $100,000 in prize money to donate to a charity of their choice.

Read more about Nath below.

Nath Valvo is ready to give it his all on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Channel 10 )

Who is Nath Valvo?

Nath Valvo is an Australian stand-up comedian, known for his physical, high-energy comedy.

His career took off on community TV after he decided to make a show with his friends in school.

“Lots of costumes, lots of stupidity,” he told the Star Observer. “This was back in the MySpace days. We even had a MySpace account where we’d upload pictures of our characters and episodes.”

The show then appeared on Channel 31.

“Everyone forgets that before streaming, Channel 31 was a big deal,” he said. “Sure, you had to fiddle with the antenna to get it, but there were only four channels back then. People watched it. To this day, I still get people saying, ‘Hey, I used to watch your show!’”

Then, his debut solo show, Grindr: A Love Story, became so popular in Australia that it also took him overseas.

In 2018, he won the Fringe Weekly Best Comedy Award and scored a Best Newcomer Nomination at the Edinburgh Fringe that same year.

His comedy show, I’m Happy For You, was nominated for Best Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and he was also invited to perform at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2023.

You might have also seen him on the TV shows, including Just For Laughs Australia, The Project, The Cheap Seats, House of Games, Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen, Spicks and Specks, Question Everything, and The 100.

While he is loved for his wit on stage and his social media pages, he told news.com.au that he might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

“Stand-up is a very controlled environment,” he said.

You might have seen Nath Valvo on Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen. (Credit: Channel 10)

“We plan what we’re gonna do, write what we’re gonna say. So I am very nervous about cameras and microphones 24/7.

“We’ll see if I’m going to annoy people or not, I have no idea.”

Nath is representing Lifeline.

“My best mate died by suicide when we were 20, and my cousin also a couple of years ago,” he shared with Network 10 before he went into the jungle.

Nath Valvo has been married to his husband Cody for three years. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Nath Valvo married?

He is! Nath tied the knot with his husband, Cody, in 2023, and the pair have been together for more than 10 years.

“Happy 3 years of gay marriage, Cody,” he wrote on Instagram to mark his anniversary on January 7. “Being with a solid 10 for 12 years is my most proud achievement. To my fellow 6/6.5’s of the world – be funny and put out heaps. I believe in you!! Xx”

His husband is a prominent feature in his comedy, with Nath joking that relationships are a “goldmine for jokes”.

“I used to think I had to be a trash bag in my 20s to be funny, but now I see the humour in the everyday,” he told the publication. “Of course, I run things by him first—mostly. It’s all fair game in comedy!”

He also spoke to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update about whether they’d start a family, and his desire to rent for the rest of his life.

“We don’t have kids, so we don’t really feel the need or the pressure to find somewhere to get a mortgage,” he said. “Our dog is our kid, but as long as she’s walked, it doesn’t matter where we live.”

Nath Valvo has more comedy shows lined up for 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Where can I see Nath Valvo perform?

After his journey in the jungle, Nath will perform his show, Homebody, at festivals across Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, from March to May.

Find out more here.