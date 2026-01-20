Matt Zukowski opens up on his infertility and marriage breakdown with Tammy Hembrow

Matt Zukowski has emotionally opened up his infertility on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2026.

On January 20, Matt spoke about his three-month marriage to Tammy Hembrow for the first time.

He revealed that they had been planning to start a family before they went their separate ways in February 2025.

“I can’t have kids. I shoot blanks,” he told his campmates.

The Love Island Australia star said they had been looking into IVF and other options to have a child together.

“So we were trying to, like, figure it out. We had made a call on that, but we didn’t take it any further,” he added.

Matt Zukowski has opened up about his infertility. (Credit: Channel 10)

Tammy shares a son, Wolf, 10, and a daughter, Saskia, eight, with her ex-fiance, Reece Hawkins, while she also has a daughter, Posy, three, with her ex, Matt Poole.

Matt has previously opened up about finding out he is infertile and how it has affected his dating life.

“When I start seeing a girl, it’s one of the first things I tell them,” he told the Back To Reality podcast in 2023.

“My ex, I told her on the second date and said, ‘Hey, I can’t have kids.’

“In the end, it was something that played a big factor in our relationship and our timelines.”

Matt was born with undescended testes and had surgery as a child to correct it, and then found out he had no sperm at the age of 25.

He has been very open about his struggles and said he is not “embarrassed” about it, but instead wants to speak out so he can help others.

“A woman came up to me and said, ‘My partner and I are going through IVF, my husband is infertile, and he’s listened to your episode, and it makes him feel like he’s not alone’,” he shared.

“It was really moving to hear that.”

Matt said he wants to have a family one day and is open to exploring other options to make that happen.

“I’ve always wanted a son of my own to raise, but hopefully one day, there are options out there,” he added.

Matt had planned to have kids with his ex-wife, Tammy Hembrow. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened with Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski?

Matt and Tammy first met in 2023 and got engaged just three months after they started dating.

Matt proposed during a holiday in the Maldives, and they got married in Byron Bay on November 23, 2024.

However, they separated just three months after their wedding day, with the news emerging publicly four months after they quietly split.

“It’s with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate,” Matt shared on Instagram at the time.

Matt Zukowski and Tammy Hembrow split after three months of marriage. (Credit: Getty)

“Both of us have struggled with making this decision; however, we need to do what is right for ourselves and her three children.”

“This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and space at this time as we navigate the split.”