Is I’m A Celebrity star Luke Bateman single? A look at his love life since The Bachelor

Luke Bateman has already been catching eyes since his debut on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2026.

The Bachelor star turned BookTok creator, 30, made his jungle debut on Sunday, January 18, and quickly attracted the attention of his campmate, comedian Concetta Caristo.

“This is the moment I was waiting for! One [person] I couldn’t believe that was here was that hot book guy,” she gushed, referring to his career as a social media book reviewer.

She told Luke that she had spoken about him on her Triple J radio show, before gushing over how “inspiring” he was.

“He’s just so lovely, I’m like s*** I’ve got to read more, he’s just so inspiring,” she added.

So, could there be a jungle romance on the cards?

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Luke’s love life.

Luke Bateman has caught attention on I’m A Celebrity 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Luke Bateman single?

Luke hasn’t publicly spoken about having a partner, so it is unclear what his current relationship status is.

He tends to keep his private life under wraps, dedicating his social media pages to sharing his reviews of popular books, which he has made into a career since his NRL days.

The sportsman has become quite the heartthrob among female book readers and earned huge popularity online for his passion for reading.

In June, it was reported that Luke was believed to be single, but it is not known whether he has met anyone new since then.

He has previously told how he is looking for an “adventurous” partner who can match his energy.

“I want to feel that all-consuming head-over-heels love with somebody,” he told our sister publication Who before going on The Bachelor in 2023.

“At the end of the day, all I really want is lifelong love and I’m not concerned about the size or shape of the package that it comes in.”

“I love to dine out at restaurants and get heaps of share plates and I really enjoy the experience with my partner,” he added.

“I’m also an adventurous home cook and someone who doesn’t enjoy that would definitely be a large hurdle.”

Fans are wondering if there will be a jungle romance on the cards for Luke. (Credit: Channel 10)

Are Luke Bateman and Ellie still together?

NRL player Luke rose to fame on The Bachelor in 2023, where he was one of three single men looking for love.

At the end of the show, he chose beauty therapist Ellie Rolfe as his match.

“I once told you that I’ve only ever felt this way towards someone twice in my life, I now realise that was a lie,” Luke told her during the final vows.

“Ellie, I’ve never felt the way I do for you, for anyone else.”

However, Luke and Ellie went their separate ways in March 2024 after dating for around six months.

Luke’s last public relationship was with Ellie Rolfe on The Bachelor in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

“Ellie and I have separated and would like to keep our relationship private,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle at the time.

“Ellie has a soul that lights up every room she walks into and I will sorely miss it in my life.”

It was his last public relationship, but he might open up about his dating life more in the jungle.

