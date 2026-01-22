Cyrell Paule and Deni Hines clash in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity Australia 2026: “Google me”

Tensions have risen on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2026, after just a few days in the jungle.

Life in the jungle appears to have already become too intense for two stars as they were caught bickering in a tense exchange.

A teaser clip for Sunday, January 25, showed Cyrell Paule and Deni Hines clashing over the Married At First Sight star’s use of the mirror.

The awkward moment kicked off when Cyrell, who is hoping to ditch her “Cyclone Cyrell” nickname from MAFS, decided to use the mirror at the same time Deni was trying to fill the water bottle.

“I might quickly check myself out again in the mirror cos I’m very vain,” she told her campmates.

Cyrell Paule has clashed with Deni Hines on I’m A Celebrity 2026. (Credit: Channel 10 )

However, Deni, the daughter of Marcia Hines, didn’t respond well to the interruption.

“Sorry, girl, not right now, not right now, got to fill the water bottle,” she said.

Cyrell commented on Deni not wanting to “check her beauty”, prompting the singer to snap back with an apparent dig at Cyrell’s “vanity”.

“I don’t look in mirrors, I don’t need to. I’m 55, I’m not into myself that much… You can, but not me babes,” she said.

Later, tensions continued to rise between the pair as Cyrell accused Deni of always having “something to say”.

“Oh, you’re fiesty, aren’t you?” Deni hit back with.

Tensions have risen between them in the camp. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I am very feisty, very, very feisty,” Cyrell said, before Deni told her to “watch” herself.

“You’re boring me, please don’t talk to me,” Cyrell then fumed.

“You don’t know me, so don’t assume, and if you want to know me, Google me when you get home,” Deni snapped.

Will things come to a head between the two clashing stars? Will “Cyclone Cyrell” make a comeback? We will have to wait until Sunday to find out!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on Monday, Tuesday And Wednesdays at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 7pm. Watch and Stream for free on 10.