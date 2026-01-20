EXCLUSIVE: Major Australian star who turned down I’m A Celebrity 2026 revealed

She could’ve followed in Dave Hughes’ footprints and headed straight into ‘the jungle’… but Kate Langbroek had a different plan.

New Idea can reveal the beloved radio and TV presenter was repeatedly approached to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026, but instead of saying ‘yes,’ Kate secretly pushed Network Ten to cast her co-host Nath Valvo.

“She rang the casting director back,” a source close to production tells New Idea. “Kate was like, ‘If you want someone funny, someone quick, someone the audience will fall in love with? You need Nath.’”

After Dave Hughes’ ‘jungle’ stint last year, insiders say Ten were keen for Kate to join as another familiar, warm and quick-witted presence to enter the series.

Kate Langbroek turned down I’m A Celebrity Australia 2026. (Credit: Getty)

“They absolutely wanted Kate,” says the insider. “She’s recognisable, she’s loved, she’s got that everyday Aussie energy and she’d be great TV.”

But the timing wasn’t right and Kate was reluctant to be another radio personality doing the jungle tour.

“She didn’t want to follow the exact same path as Hughesy,” claims the source. “She didn’t want it to feel predictable.”

That’s when Kate allegedly turned the spotlight to someone she believes deserves it even more, her on-air partner, Nath.

“She was knocking it back,” the insider explains, “and then she thought of Nath Valvo from The Buck Up. She genuinely adores him and thinks he should be a much bigger star.

“She basically pitched him. Kate wasn’t trying to help herself. She was trying to help Nath.”

She instead recommended Nath Valvo for the show.

Nath, who’s known for his sharp comedy and lovable chaos, made a hilarious debut in the jungle, joking that he signed up because he “needed the money”.

However, Kate is hoping that his jungle stint will get him even more exposure and introduce him to a whole new audience.

According to insiders, Kate’s behind-the-scenes involvement was so strong that it became part of the casting conversation.

“It wasn’t subtle,” claims the source. “Kate genuinely rang the casting director. She persuaded them.”

And Ten were reportedly receptive because Nath has the kind of credentials producers love.

Nath has already been making an impression with his humour in the jungle. (Credit: Instagram)

“He’s got a great reputation in the industry,” says the insider. “He’s respected, he’s quick, he’s kind, he’s funny and he’s the sort of person who would become a favourite once people actually meet him.

“Kate thinks it’s time, time for Australia to understand just how funny and talented Nath Valvo is.”

A Channel 10 spokesperson said, “You might hear a few rumours swinging through the trees, but all casting decisions are made by the production.”

Read everything you need to know about Nath’s career so far here.