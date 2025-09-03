How Brendan Fevola rebuilt his marriage after Lara Bingle affair

Brendan Fevola rose to fame as an Australian rules footballer, playing for Carlton and the Brisbane Lions.

Since hanging up his footy boots, Brendan has become a staple voice on Australia’s radio, co-hosting Fifi, Fev & Nick on Fox FM.

But away from the spotlight, Brendan is a doting family man and will be joined by his daughter, Leni, on The Amazing Race Australia in 2025.

Brendan Fevola is best known as an AFL superstar. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Brendan Fevola’s wife?

Brendan married Australian photographer Alex Fevola (nee Cheatham) on October 7, 2005, in a romantic ceremony in Toorak.

Make-up artist Alex is also the founder and CEO of Runway Room Cosmetics, which she launched after working as a model in her early career.

However, heartbreak hit when Alex discovered Brendan was having an affair with then 19-year-old Lara Bingle, which rocked their marriage.

Alex met Lara while starring on The Footy Show’s end-of-year dance review at the show’s 2006 Grand Final episode, marking the start of a difficult patch for his family.

“I felt insane even saying it, but I knew it was true. I don’t know how I knew, I just did. One of the reasons I felt this was because I knew Brendan very well and he’d mentioned every other person that was featuring on [The Footy Show], but he had never mentioned her. I knew exactly why,’ Alex explained in her book, Silver Linings.

“It all made sense; the underlying self-doubt I’d been feeling, the distance. In a split second, the dread set in, that horrible gut-wrenching feeling knowing my life was about to become very complicated.”

Alex ultimately called time on their marriage following the affair, with the couple going their separate ways in 2014.

However, the couple then rekindled things in 2016, announcing their engagement later that same year.

They worked hard to get their relationship back on track and are now happier than ever, focusing on their family.

“The secret to a second-round relationship is letting go of all the baggage and resentment. You have to start again, fresh, as two people,” Alex told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2022.

Brendan has been in a long-term relationship with make-up artist Alex Fevola. (Credit: Getty)

Does Brendan Fevola have children?

Brendan shares three daughters – Leni, 18, Lulu, 15, and Tobi, seven – with his longtime partner Alex.

He also has a very close bond with his stepdaughter Mia Fevola, whom Alex welcomed in a previous relationship.

But Mia’s father, Lonny, tragically died suddenly when she was a baby, with Brendan entering Alex’s life a few years later.

Brendan raised Mia since she was a toddler, and she calls him her ‘dad’, with the pair sharing a very special bond.

“I met him when I was three,” Mia previously said of their bond. “For as long as I can remember, that’s been my life. I can’t remember life before him.”

Brendan’s daughter, Leni, will be joining him on The Amazing Race 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

What happened to Mia Fevola?

Mia has followed in Brendan’s showbiz footsteps and has stepped into the spotlight herself.

Last year, she competed on Dancing With The Stars but was devastated when she was sent packing in a shock semi-final elimination.

She had been the fan favourite to win, but it was ultimately Home and Away star Kyle Shilling who took home the crown.

“It’s been the best experience of my life, honestly. The production, the cast, and my partner. It unlocked a part of me… It’s been amazing,” Mia said upon her exit.

Mia has also not shied away from addressing the ‘nepo baby’ allegations after soaring to fame with some very famous parents.

Mia Fevola is following in her parents’ showbiz footsteps. (Credit: Instagram)

“I definitely am one,” she previously told our sister publication Woman’s Day. “Obviously, having my family’s surname has given me so many opportunities in life. I know how lucky I am.”

She also dated Bass Miller for two years, but the couple quietly went their separate ways before she began filming Dancing With The Stars.

“I’m single at the moment, and I’d like to keep it that way for now,” Mia later told Stellar.

