Inside Dyson Heppell’s life since his AFL retirement as he joins I’m A Celebrity 2026

Dyson Heppell has swapped the AFL for the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2026.

The former Essendon captain, 33, made his jungle debut on Sunday, January 18, as he took on his fair share of critters on the show.

It marks a major move in his career since he retired from the AFL in 2024, and he has some other exciting projects in the works.

Find out what he’s been up to since retiring below.

Dyson Heppell has swapped his footy boots for the jungle. (Credit: Channel 10)

What is Dyson Heppell known for?

Sports legend Dyson Heppell is best known for having captained the Essendon Bombers.

He served as the club’s captain for five years from 2017 until 2022, and he stayed on for two years afterwards.

Dyson played a total of 14 seasons and 253 games for the squad across his AFL career.

He earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including being crowned the Crichton Medallist in 2014 and the Rising Star winner in 2011.

Dyson was lauded for his loyalty to Essendon, leaving a significant legacy at the club behind him.

Dyson captained the Essendon Bombers for five years. (Credit: Getty)

Has Dyson Heppell retired?

Yes, Dyson retired from the AFL in 2024 after a 14-year, 253-game career.

“I’ve been wrestling with the decision for a number of weeks, and it’s a decision that certainly hasn’t come lightly or been an easy one, but one that I’m super content with,” he said at the time.

“In my own mind, I always wanted to call it a day while I was still playing decent footy, and that if it got to a point where we’ve got other boys primed and ready to play my role, then I know it’s time.”

He admitted if he could go back to the start of his career and do it all again he would as he expressed his deep gratitude to Essendon for their support over the years.

“I’m so happy with where the club is at and the culture that we’re building and the bold possibility that we have set, and I wish for nothing more than to see this group strive towards that possibility,” he added.

Dyson retired from the AFL in 2024 and is now a coach. (Credit: Getty)

Where is Dyson Heppell going?

Since retiring, Dyson has remained closely involved in the sporting world and played for Port Melbourne Football Club in the Victorian Football League last year.

He also surprised fans by revealing he had signed on as a coach to one of Essendon’s rival teams.

During the 2026 season, after his stint on IAC, Dyson will be serving as a coach for the Collingwood Magpies.

He married his partner, Kate Heppell, in January 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Dyson Heppell’s wife?

Dyson married his long-time partner, Kate Turner, in January 2025.

The couple tied the knot at Barunah Plains winery, near Melbourne, in front of all their friends and family.

His former Essendon teammates, Darcy Parish, Sam Durham, Sam Draper and Ben Hobbs, all attended the ceremony.

Kate works as a stylist, and she also founded the HAYCH clothing label with Dyson and Harrison “H-Man” Pennicott.

The label was created to raise money for Scleroderma research and to help 13-year-old Harrison, who has the autoimmune disease, achieve his bucket list.

Harrison served as a ring bearer on Dyson and Kate’s wedding day.