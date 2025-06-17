Mia Fevola is set to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents by competing on Dancing with the Stars.

However, away from the dance floor, there is more to her than meets the eye.

Along with competing on the show, she is the founder of the clothing brand Mallt Collective, has studied business, and is a model and makeup artist.

Find out more about her below.

Mia Fevola is competing on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Does Mia Fevola have a boyfriend?

Speaking to Stellar before her dancing debut, she revealed that she was not in a relationship.

“I’m single at the moment, and I’d like to keep it that way for now,” the Mallt Collective founder said. “I’ve got a lot to focus on. And I’ve gone back to uni – I’ve finished my business degree and I’m now doing psychology.”

“So, while I’m open to [a new relationship], I’m really not looking for anything in the moment.”

Before this confession, she was in a relationship with Bass Miller. The couple were first linked in 2023.

Mia Fevola was previously with Bass Miller. (Credit: Instagram)

During their relationship, the former couple sparked engagement rumours in 2024, when he wrote “New Mrs” on Instagram.

However, speaking to the Daily Mail, Mia said it was all a misunderstanding.

“I don’t know where that came from. It was directed at my hair because I was blonde, and then I dyed it dark,” she explained at the time.

“He was like, ‘New Mrs,’ saying that I dyed my hair. New look. I was shocked to see [the reports],” she added.

At the time of publication, she still has photos of them together on her Instagram page, with him tagged.

Jammara and Mia were linked for a period of time. (Credit: Instagram)

Did Mia Fevola date Jamarra Ugle-Hagan?

Before Bass, Mia was in a relationship with AFL player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. She revealed their shock split in 2021.

“Thank you to everyone for all the photos and messages,’’ Mia wrote at the time.

“Jamarra and I have now gone our separate ways. I appreciate your messages, and thank you for respecting my privacy.”

The reasons for their split were unclear.

She has also dated the Gold Coast Suns player Daniel Rioli and Josh Battle from the Hawthorn Hawks.

