EXCLUSIVE: Deni Hines breaks one rule she swore she’d never break on I’m a Celeb

Deni Hines shocked fans when she sensationally quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

Advertisement

The daughter of Marcia Hines, 55, wildly revealed that she was going home because she hadn’t been able to use the camp toilet.

Now, New Idea can reveal that Deni actually broke her own rule in ditching jungle life in favour of her home comforts.

Speaking to us before her jungle debut, she revealed that she would never utter the phrase, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”.

“I have a talent, so there is absolutely no way you’ll ever hear me say the words ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’ I’m too stubborn,” she vowed.

Advertisement

Deni Hines broke her own rule by quitting I’m A Celebrity. (Credit: Channel 10)

Deni also backed herself to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, insisting her background touring would help her with the jungle conditions.

“I’ve done yoga for years, I’m not afraid of heights or confined spaces – I actually want to jump out of a plane – and I’m used to being on the road touring, so I can handle sleeping in strange places,” she told us.

“I think I’m strong enough to become Queen of the Jungle. A 55-year-old woman with dreadlocks needs to win!”

Advertisement

However, things in the South African jungle proved too much for Deni, and she became the first celebrity to leave the show.

She confirmed her departure on January 27, but insisted it had nothing to do with her fiery clashes with Cyrell Paule and Nath Valvo in recent days.

“I’ve got an announcement to make,” she told her campmates.

Advertisement

“It’s got nothing to do with you all, I love all of you dearly, but I have decided to go home. I haven’t been able to go to the toilet for six days, I don’t feel good about that.

“I would rather do a poo in the jungle, but, unfortunately, we are in a national park, so I can’t, and I refuse to sit in that long drop.”

Deni had clashed with Cyrell Paule in the jungle. (Credit: Channel 10 )

On January 25, Deni got into a war of words with Married At First Sight star Cyrell after criticising her use of the mirror.

Advertisement

Then, on January 26, Deni’s attitude continued to cause friction in camp, and she nearly reduced comedian Nath to tears after branding him “lazy”.

Now, Cyrell has revealed where she stands with Deni after their on-screen clashes, hinting that all has not been forgotten.

“She has a very abrupt leaving, and she says sorry to people. But, you know, they apologise in the moment, but then afterwards, later on, they’ll keep the grudge,” she told Chattr.

“So, it’s like, just for now, in front of the cameras. On TV, it will probably show that we’ve made up. But really, now that we’re back in reality, you can see, I don’t think we’ve quite forgotten what’s happened.”

Advertisement

Deni said she quit the show because of the toilet facilities. (Credit: Channel 10)

Cyrell also claimed that other campmates have tried to add Deni on social media after their time in the jungle, but that they have been ignored.

“I’d be open to being her friend. But I think she wants to talk about the age differences and being mature, but I actually don’t see her being mature enough to move on herself,” she added.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 7pm. Watch and stream for free on Channel 10.

Advertisement