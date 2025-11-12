Big Brother 2025: How to vote and have YOUR say on all the action!

Big Brother has finally returned to Australia and is more dramatic than ever.

The popular reality TV series has been revived by Network 10, and 12 new housemates are taking on the challenge of a lifetime.

There has already been one new arrival as viewers voted for new housemate Jane to enter the Big Brother house on Tuesday, November 11.

But how do you vote and have your say on all the action?

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Big Brother viewers will have the chance to vote on all the action. (Credit: Channel 10)

How do I vote in Big Brother Australia?

Eager viewers are able to vote on the Network 10 website, via 10.com.au/bbvoting.

Voting is not always open, but Big Brother will announce on the show every time viewers can get involved in the action.

Fans will be able to decide who goes home in each elimination, as well as which housemates might enter next.

Where can I watch Big Brother Australia?

Big Brother is airing live on Network 10 and via 10Play, with a live stream available to watch 24/7.

With the housemates spending every single hour in the house, viewers can tune in any time, day or night to see what they’re up to.

Then, episodes are airing six nights a week to bring together all the best moments from the daily antics.

