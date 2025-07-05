Australian actor Julian McMahon has died – aged just 56.

The Nip/Tuck and Home and Away star “died peacefully,” his wife Kelly Paniagua shared via a statement with Deadline, adding that the star had fought “a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

Julian, who also starred in Charmed, FBI: Most Wanted and Fantastic Four passed away in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday, July 2.

Julian first found fame in Home and Away. (Credit: Getty)

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and he loved his fans,” Kelly, who married Julian in 2014, also wrote.

“His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

Kelly added; “We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy.

And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian’s most recent role was in The Surfer, alongside Nicholas Cage.

He attended the film’s premiere in March, looking visibly gaunt – but he had not publicly announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Julian married third wife Kelly in 2014. (Credit: Getty)

Julian was Australian prime minister Sir William McMahon’s son and was famously married to Dannii Minogue for 18 months between January 1994 and August 1995.

Julian’s Charmed co-star Rose McGowan paid tribute to the actor saying; “Julian you force of brilliance, wild talent and humour. For you, your family and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort.”

Julian was married to first wife Dannii Minogue for 18 months. (Credit: Getty)

His Fantastic Four co-star Ioan Gruffudd also shared a touching tribute. “This is terribly sad news. Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together,” he wrote. “Every encounter with him was a joy.”

Julian looked noticeably thinner at an event to promote The Surfer earlier this year, but he had not disclosed his diagnosis. (Credit: Getty)

Julian is survived by his wife Kelly, and daughter Madison, who he had with his second wife, actress Brooke Burns.

New Idea extends condolences to Julian’s loved ones.