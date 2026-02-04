Prince Edward breaks his silence on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Edward is the first royal to address the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, days after after millions more files were released.

The Duke of Edinburgh broke his silence on the issue when he was asked about it during an appearance at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

When a CNN journalist asked him how he was coping, he said it was important to remember the victims.

“Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that,” he said.

“They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this.”

Prince Edward has made some comments about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. (Credit: Getty)

Three million additional documents were released by the US Department of Justice on January 30.

Edward’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s email exchanges with the disgraced financier and photos of the former royal, feature throughout the files.

One photo included the former Duke of York crouching over an unidentified woman, who lay on the floor.

Email exchanges between Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and Epstein are also included in the Epstein files.

In one email exchange in August 2009, she allegedly thanked him for his kindness and said Epstein was “the big brother I have always wished for”.

According to reports, she also allegedly praised him in another exchange in January 2010.

“You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me,” she wrote.

Sarah and Andrew came under intense scrutiny for their connections with Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

Sarah and Andrew have repeatedly come under increasing pressure over their links to Epstein, leading to their eviction from the Royal Lodge.

In a 2011 interview with the Evening Standard, Sarah apologised for her friendship with Epstein, saying she had “deep regret” about it.

During the same interview, she also apologised for accepting a £15,000 payment from him, labelling it as a “gigantic error of judgement”.

The former couple was stripped of their titles towards the end of 2025 and were ordered to leave the Royal Lodge.

While Andrew was expected to relocate to Marsh Farm in Sandringham by January 25, as per Hello!, the publication has also revealed that he would temporarily move to another property before this.

The outlet claimed that he would initially move to Sandringham Estate’s Wood Farm, which was loved by his father, Prince Philip.

It was also where Sarah would stay when their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, joined the royal family for Christmas when they were growing up.