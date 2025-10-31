Inside Andrew’s “dank” new home 100 MILES from London

Along with King Charles stripping him of his title as Prince, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has also been banished from the Royal Lodge.

The Palace has faced pressure because of his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Has also vehemently denied Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations.

It also comes after Andrew relinquished his title as the Duke of York earlier this month.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is no longer the Duchess of York, will also move out of the lodge and have to find alternative accommodation.

The former Prince Andrew will move into his new home soon. (Credit: Getty)

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said his former residence, which he called home for more than 20 years, “provided him with legal protection to continue in residence”.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” it said.

According to the BBC, he hosted the late sex offender, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Harvey Weinstein at the Royal Lodge in 2006, before Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebration at Windsor Castle.

This was two months after a US arrest warrant was issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor.

Find out what we know about Andrew’s new home below.

The former Prince Andrew will soon call the Sandringham Estate his new home. (Credit: Getty)

Where will Andrew live now?

The former Duke of York will relocate from his 30-room mansion far from London to one of the King’s other homes in Sandringham.

The overall estate covers approximately 20,000 acres of land, with 600 acres of gardens.

There has been no confirmation about which property he will stay in, but it will be privately funded by Charles.

Despite the King cutting off his funding last year, Andrew has accumulated his own wealth through business connections with China and the Gulf States, and a project with a Dutch start-up company.

Before this, he was also pictured on a pheasant shoot with Epstein and Maxwell at the estate in 2000.

Formal notice for his former lodge was issued on October 31, and it’s understood that his move will happen “as soon as practicable”.

Sandringham is also where the royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas, but Andrew and Sarah were uninvited in October.

The rural estate has been considered a haunted place for other members of the royal family.

His grandfather, King George VI, and great-grandfather, George V, and his brother, Prince Albert Victor, died there.

Prince Philip also moved there after he retired from public life.

