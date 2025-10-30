Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s fate revealed after Andrew loses title

After Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his title as Prince, there have been questions about whether his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will keep theirs.

And now, we have the answer.

The BBC also reported that the 65-year-old will vacate Royal Lodge, which he has called home since 2003. Instead, he will relocate to accommodation on the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

It also comes weeks after he surrendered his title as the Duke of York, following scrutiny over his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. His ex-wife’s title was also removed, and she is now known as Sarah Ferguson.

There have been questions about if Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will retain their royal titles, after Andrew lost his. (Credit: Getty)

The former Duchess, who also maintained a friendship with Epstein, has reportedly been told she must find alternative accommodation.

Their daughters have reportedly been keeping their distance from their parents because of their connection with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Prince was also accused of abuse by Virginia Giuffre, which he has repeatedly denied over the years.

On October 19, the Metropolitan Police said it would look “into the claims made” about Prince Andrew allegedly asking a bodyguard to “dig up dirt” on Virginia.

Princess and Princess Eugenie reportedly been keeping their distance from their parents.

Will Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie keep their royal titles?

Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their royal titles.

This is because of King George V’s 1917 Letters Patent, due to being the daughters of the son of a Sovereign.

A palace insider previously told New Idea that the scandal drove a wedge between the family, and it was difficult for Eugenie and Beatrice to comprehend.

“They can hardly believe what has happened,” they said.

“They are mortified and had no idea about the more lurid details of the scandal that has enveloped their parents. They have no idea how to move forward from this.”

In their statement, Buckingham Palace said King Charles’ decision to remove his title and Andrew’s relocation are “deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him”.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” it concluded.

