Princess Beatrice breaks cover as she visits her father Andrew after his royal title scandal

Princess Beatrice has been seen for the first time since her father, Prince Andrew, relinquished his royal titles.

Andrew, 65, will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York after giving back his royal titles on Monday, amid the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

The decision has affected his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who will no longer use the Duchess of York handle, but their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, have been unaffected due to being princesses at birth.

Amid the news, Beatrice, 37, broke her cover on Monday as she visited her parents at their Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, amid calls for the couple to be removed from the lavish 30-bedroom property.

She was pictured driving into the property alone in her Range Rover, just days after skipping a prestigious event.

Princess Beatrice broke cover as she visited her father, Prince Andrew, at the Royal Lodge after he gave back his royal titles. (Credit: Goff Photos)

Beatrice and Eugenie, 35, decided not to attend the British Museum’s inaugural Pink Ball over the weekend.

It was not confirmed why the pair did not attend the ball, but their absence came amid the headline-making scandal engulfing their parents.

Andrew gave back his royal titles earlier this week following discussions with King Charles, though he will remain a Prince due to his lineage.

All references to the Duke of York have already been axed from royal.uk, while Sarah has changed her social media handles to scrub the word “Duchess”.

Andrew had been under increasing pressure over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though Andrew has continued to deny the allegations made against him.

Andrew has come under increasing pressure over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

The decision came just days before prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir hit the shelves on Tuesday.

In recent days, Andrew has also been accused of a campaign to smear Virginia, in which he allegedly asked his Met bodyguard to investigate her.

Sarah Ferguson has also lost her titles because of Andrew’s decision. (Credit: Getty)

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew passed on Virginia’s date of birth and confidential social security number, and claimed that she had a criminal record, which her family strongly denied.

Virginia had sued Andrew, claiming he assaulted her as a teenager, before her death by suicide, aged 41, in April 2025.

Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing and settled the matter out of court in 2022. The settlement included a statement in which Andrew expressed regret for his association with Epstein, but accepted no liability.

