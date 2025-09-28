Beatrice and Eugenie cut ties with their mother Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein fallout

Already forced to deal with their father, the Duke of York’s many controversies, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly been left with no choice but to now publicly cut off their mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, over her recent email scandal.

Fergie was mortified when it was alleged that she’d “humbly apologised” to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for linking him to paedophilia – and even called him a “supreme friend” – back in 2011, just weeks after publicly denouncing him. Now royal insiders say her long-suffering daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, feel unfairly caught in the middle yet again.

Fergie has once again been caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. (Credit: Getty)

“Their natural instinct is to defend their mum, but it’s unfortunately indefensible,” a York source says. “They have their own families to think about, but this is a double betrayal for their mum to now be caught up in this Epstein mess with their dad. They both have no choice but to keep their contact to a minimum, and this has cut Sarah deeply. She’s horrified this has come out.”

Within days of Fergie’s email drama, seven charities dropped her as their patron, including the Teenage Cancer Trust where she had been patron for 35 years. As pressure mounts for King Charles to kick Fergie and Prince Andrew out of the royal family for good, insiders say their daughters will be forced to protect their own standing within the palace.

The princesses have to put their own families first. (Credit: Getty)

“Bea and Eugenie have no idea what to do, but have been strongly advised to stay away from both their parents or they’ll end up losing their own patronages,” the insider says.

“The heat is on for the girls to keep their distance, especially if they want to stay firmly in the royal fold.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the sisters would be devastated by the scandal and concerned about their own public futures.

“This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters, as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so,” Richard says.

This is by no means the first scandal the ‘Duchess of Disaster’ has faced over the years, but it’s one few believe Fergie will be able to recover from – including the royal herself.

“This time it feels different, more permanent,” an insider says. “Now all her credibility has gone, there’ll be no podcast future, no books, no charity work. Fergie turns 66 in a few weeks and she can’t ever imagine a more miserable, lonely birthday.”

Charles is feeling pressure to oust Fergie for good. (Credit: Shutterstock)

In Fergie’s defence, her spokesman at the time, James Henderson, said she only sent the email to Epstein after he threatened legal action against her during a “really menacing” phone call.

“People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call,” James says.

“He said he would destroy the York family … He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was 14 years ago and everyone will do what they have to do to protect their family. Her family and children will always come first for her.”

