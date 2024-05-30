Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are loving parents to their two kids, both sons named August and Ernest.

Their first born, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is now three years old while their second born, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank isone.

Below is all you need to know about Princess Eugenie and Jack’s beautiful kids.

Augie and his dad. (Credit: Instagram)

In November 2023, Princess Eugenie appeared on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware where she shed light on her kids’ schooling.

Princess Eugenie told the podcast that she isn’t planning on sending her children to boarding until the age of 13.

“My husband went to boarding school at eight,” Eugenie explained.

“Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them, I don’t want them to leave.

“I wouldn’t send them at eight – I haven’t told Jack that.”

In October that same year, Princess Eugenie spoke on an episode of Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast and opened up about her journey as a mother.

A family photo before the birth of Ernest. (Credit: Instagram)

“My kids are so wonderful. Augie is a two-and-a-half-year-old firecracker and just listens to me, I don’t know why. And Ernie smiles the whole time so they’re really easy and wonderful boys,” Eugenie said on the podcast.

Eugenie also opened up about a very relatable parenting challenge.

“There are other things that don’t go well – feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments but sleep is not a problem at the moment… There’s always sleep regression and things like that coming,” she said.

She also talked about how she raises her boys, discussing the strict parenting rules she has for Ernest and August.

“‘Manners maketh man’ – I’m trying to do that with my kids right now,” she told Kate.

Hugs for mum! (Credit: Instagram)

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack’s son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank – with the adorable nickname Augie – was born on February 9th, 2021, making him now three years old.

August’s middle name, Philip, is a tribute to Prince Philip, Eugenie’s grandfather and Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

His first name, however, honours Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel.

August is currently 12th in the line of succession to the British throne.

For August’s first birthday, Eugenie posted this adorable family photo captioned, “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙”

Despite being so young, August has already attended many royals events…

He watched the 2022 Trooping the Colour event and made his royal debut at the 2022 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant a few days later.

August is growing up fast! (Credit: Instagram)

Eugenie is a patron to a number of charitable organisations, and hopes August will follow in her footsteps.

In a 2023 interview with Reuters, Eugenie said, “My son is going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them.”

“Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he’s going to be able to look at and do and how he’s going to live his life.”

Baby Ernest. (Credit: Instagram)

To celebrate her darling August’s third birthday, proud mum Eugenie penned a heartfelt tribute that she shared to her Instagram along with some rare photos of her toddler.

“Happy birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you.”

Uncle Edo commented on the post, “Happy Birthday Augie 😍😍😍 x.”

Ernest and his big brother, August. (Credit: Instagram)

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack’s second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born on 30 May 2023, making him now one year old.

Ernest was named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and Eugenie’s Grandpa Ronald.

Ernest is currently 13th in the line of the succession to the British throne.

Eugenie’s pregnancy was announced in January 2023 in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the palace said.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

On 30 May 2024, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son on his first birthday.

Big brother August plants a kiss on Ernest Happy Birthday Ernie!

Sharing a slew of photos of her son, Eugenie wrote: “One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!!

“We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx 😘