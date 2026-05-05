EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry puts a pin in Meghan Markle’s vow renewal plans

Meghan Markle has revealed she wants to renew her wedding vows with Prince Harry.

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However, Harry, reportedly, does not.

The Duchess of Sussex raised eyebrows this week when a video from her recent Australia trip surfaced showing her joking about a vow renewal.

Now, an insider has exclusively told New Idea that the idea of a second wedding has become a genuine point of tension between the couple.

She was being interviewed by YouTubers Sean Skeels and Marley Whatarau on an episode of their show Get Down With Sean and Marley.

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Prince Harry is not on board with Meghan’s marriage vow renewal idea. (Credit: Getty Images)

When the hosts gifted her a pair of Aussie Bum swimmers, Meghan laughed: “That’s going to be for my husband. I just have a feeling. For the love of my life.”

She then added: “We might renew our vows with him wearing these.”

The mum-of-two went on to thank the pair for their thoughtful gift haul, which included chicken salt, beers and Bluey toys for Archie, who turns seven on May 6, and Lilibet, five, calling it “a whole date night”.

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But behind the scenes, the mood between the royal couple is far from playful.

“Harry and Meghan are not on the same page about this vow renewal and it could be the final straw that leads to the end of this difficult marriage,” the source said.

“Harry has zero interest in staging some big public marriage renewal when things are so bad between them. The walls are closing in on their finances and it looks like every door’s shut — including returning to the UK.

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“He’s also getting fed up with everything they do being shredded online. He’s exhausted with the whole charade and is sick of reminding his wife he’s a prince, not an actor.”

The insider says Harry’s mood has darkened considerably.

“Harry’s miserable and running out of steam on pretending everything’s okay when clearly it’s not.”

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The couple were originally married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018, so a renewal this month would be a beautiful way to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

For Meghan, Harry’s rejection has cut deep.

“This is a monumental disaster for Meghan, who feels like her leading man has walked out on a successful production,” the source told New Idea.

Meghan feel’s rejected by Harry. (Credit: Getty Images)

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“She feels betrayed and it’s made her question his true feelings for her when he doesn’t want to renew their vows.

“Meghan can feel she’s losing her influence over him and it’s disturbing — but she’s not going to let him drag them down.

“She’s made it quite clear that he’s either in or he’s out. She’s done with carrying everything on her own. Baulking at renewing their vows is a huge red flag for Meghan. She’s furious.”

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