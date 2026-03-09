Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm April 2026 Australia visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit Australia in April as they embark on their first trip Down Under in seven years.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the visit in a statement on Sunday: “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements.”

“Further details will be shared in due course,” they added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last visited Australia in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

While full details have yet to be shared about their itinerary, according to News.com.au, the couple will visit Sydney and Melbourne during their stay.

It is also rumoured that Meghan Markle, 44, will appear on the Her Best Life podcast, initially launched and co-hosted by Jackie “O” Henderson and Gemma O’Neill through their company, “Besties”.

While Prince Harry, 41, is expected to find time to catch up with old army mates and show his support for Australian veterans.

The Duke has plenty of familiar faces to look up to, thanks to a month-long stint at a Darwin army barracks with the Australian Defence Force in 2015 and a string of visits since.

On their last visit to Australia in 2018, they were newlyweds and working royals, whereas they are now travelling as private citizens.

It remains to be seen whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will also be making the trip Down Under.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visited Bondi Beach on their 2018 tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

News of the couple’s visit comes fresh off the back of their recent trip to Jordan, where the couple visited for a two-day humanitarian visit to support the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) work in the area.

Their trip to Jordan was announced just hours before they arrived in Amman, where they visited a hospital and a refugee centre.

On the second day of their visit on February 26, Harry and Meghan stopped by the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts.

Harry shared some poignant and inspirational words with patients at the facility as they closed their international tour.

“I want you guys to know there’s no shame in having an addiction, it stems from something else, which is an emotional pain — you’re very, very brave to come here into hospital,” he said, according to PEOPLE.

“Now what you need to do is use this experience and go back into your communities and help other people who are in a similar situation.”

