Netflix parts ways with Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand after just one year

Meghan Markle’s Netflix partnership has come to an end just one year on from launch.

The 44-year-old launched her lifestyle brand ‘As ever’ this time last year with the help of the streaming giant, alongside the premiere of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

However, that collaboration has now come to an end, with representatives from the brand announcing it would continue on independently.

“As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more,” a spokesperson for the brand said in a statement.

Netflix also confirmed the parting of ways to People.

The couple signed a $100 million contract with Netflix in 2020. (Credit: Getty).

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” they told the publication.

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

A network source later told Page Six it made no sense for the partnership to continue when With Love, Meghan won’t be.

“Her show did not go on, so it did not make sense to continue the partnership,” they said.

The As ever range quickly sold out last year when it launched, with Meghan fans quickly snapping up the brand’s fruit spreads, honey, and edible flower sprinkles. The range has since expanded to include wine, bookmarks, candles, and other lifestyle and homewares accessories.

Despite the blow, insiders say Meghan is excited about building the brand on her own terms.

Meghan will continue to run As ever independently. (Credit: Netflix)

“It’s a really exciting time for As ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfillment that comes with creating a brand that’s so close to the life she authentically lives,” a source close to the business told The Sun.

“This year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it.”

While As ever will no longer be connected to Netflix, Meghan and Harry are expected to continue their lucrative deal with the streaming giant.

In 2020, after officially parting ways with the royal family, the couple signed a deal with Netflix, which is reportedly worth $AUD150 million.

Their 2022 tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, was one of Netflix’s most-watched documentary premieres ever, and the couple has also produced Live to Lead (2022), Heart of Invictus (2023), and Polo (2024).

