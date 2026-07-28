  •  
Advertisement
Home Royals Queen Camilla

“Can she be trusted?”: Meghan Markle infuriates Queen Camilla with shock act

It's caused tension behind the scenes.
justine harkness
Loading the player...

Queen Camilla is allegedly fed up with Meghan Markle after she posted about her recent trip to the UK with Prince Harry and their children.

Advertisement

Following weeks of speculation about their travels to Britain, the Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet carousel of photos of their “summer holiday.”

Among the photos was one of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and their father walking through the Althorp estate, which is where the late Princess Diana grew up, and where the Spencer family still resides.

meghan markle
Queen Camilla is reportedly frustrated with Meghan Markle, after she posted about her UK visit on social media with the family. (Credit: Getty)

While it marked the family trip back to the UK together in four years, New Idea has been told that Queen Camilla is not impressed, after she warned the Duchess about posting.

Advertisement

“Camilla’s words appear to have fallen on deaf ears,” the royal insider tells New Idea.

“She feels that she was clear about no social media posts and if Meghan thinks Allthorp was an exception, she was very wrong.”

The source claims that this has exacerbated existing tensions between William and Charles.

“Charles is extremely disappointed. He was told by everyone, including William, that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be able to keep their traps shut, but he still opened up the doors for this reunion,” the source continues.

Advertisement

“He wants Harry back home where he belongs, but this isn’t the Harry he once knew. Now the family is dead against inviting the Sussexes back for Christmas.”

Other than the photos Meghan posted, there are no others of her and the children overseas. During their five-day stint abroad, Harry was the only one to be seen publicly for a series of engagements for the Invictus Games.

Archie, Lilibet and Harry at Althorp estate
While they were in the UK, the Sussexes visited Althorp estate. (Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

At the time of publication, no photographs have been released of the family’s reunion with King Charles and Camilla.

Another source previously told New Idea that the Queen warned the Duchess about sharing anything about the private meeting.

Meghan Markle Queen Camilla
Sources claim that Camilla thinks that Meghan has crossed a line. (Credit: Getty)

“She made it clear that this was for Archie and Lilibet, but if there were any leaks about their meeting, the door would be closed forever,” the insider dished.

Advertisement

“The family doubts that Meghan will be able to stick to this agreement, but Harry and Meghan are well aware this is a ‘test of their loyalties’, and if they wish to continue being Royals, it has to be in the King’s interests.”

Never miss a story! Sign up for New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

royal banner
justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement