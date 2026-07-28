“Can she be trusted?”: Meghan Markle infuriates Queen Camilla with shock act

Queen Camilla is allegedly fed up with Meghan Markle after she posted about her recent trip to the UK with Prince Harry and their children.

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Following weeks of speculation about their travels to Britain, the Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet carousel of photos of their “summer holiday.”

Among the photos was one of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and their father walking through the Althorp estate, which is where the late Princess Diana grew up, and where the Spencer family still resides.

Queen Camilla is reportedly frustrated with Meghan Markle, after she posted about her UK visit on social media with the family. (Credit: Getty)

While it marked the family trip back to the UK together in four years, New Idea has been told that Queen Camilla is not impressed, after she warned the Duchess about posting.

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“Camilla’s words appear to have fallen on deaf ears,” the royal insider tells New Idea.

“She feels that she was clear about no social media posts and if Meghan thinks Allthorp was an exception, she was very wrong.”

The source claims that this has exacerbated existing tensions between William and Charles.

“Charles is extremely disappointed. He was told by everyone, including William, that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be able to keep their traps shut, but he still opened up the doors for this reunion,” the source continues.

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“He wants Harry back home where he belongs, but this isn’t the Harry he once knew. Now the family is dead against inviting the Sussexes back for Christmas.”

Other than the photos Meghan posted, there are no others of her and the children overseas. During their five-day stint abroad, Harry was the only one to be seen publicly for a series of engagements for the Invictus Games.

While they were in the UK, the Sussexes visited Althorp estate. (Credit: Instagram)

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At the time of publication, no photographs have been released of the family’s reunion with King Charles and Camilla.

Another source previously told New Idea that the Queen warned the Duchess about sharing anything about the private meeting.

Sources claim that Camilla thinks that Meghan has crossed a line. (Credit: Getty)

“She made it clear that this was for Archie and Lilibet, but if there were any leaks about their meeting, the door would be closed forever,” the insider dished.

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“The family doubts that Meghan will be able to stick to this agreement, but Harry and Meghan are well aware this is a ‘test of their loyalties’, and if they wish to continue being Royals, it has to be in the King’s interests.”

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