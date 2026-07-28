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What you didn’t see on TV when watching Meghan’s “carefully curated” MasterChef cameo

She's ready to reintroduce herself to Aussies.
justine harkness
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
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Meghan Markle’s guest stint on MasterChef Australia was well-received Down Under, with one source telling New Idea that she hopes to continue her work locally.

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During the episode on July 26, the Duchess of Sussex joined Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli, and asked the contestants to work with her favourite ingredients.

Fans also warmed to the surprise cameo Prince Harry made, after the producers interrupted the judging to say Meghan was receiving a FaceTime call.

Meghan Markle MasterChef Australia, Sofia Levin and Poh Ling Yeow
(Credit: Channel 10)

A royal insider reveals to New Idea that the move was “carefully curated” to showcase their relationship dynamic.

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“Harry and Meghan are constantly on the defence when it comes to their relationship, so they’re going to take any chance they can to project a warm, loving and ‘normal’ marriage, so his charming ‘sorry to disturb you’s’ and spicy-food jokes are a welcome balance to Meghan’s Americanisms,” the insider explains to us.

The source claims that the episode was a branding exercise in the hopes of humanising the former actor, and reintroducing her to the Australian public.

The couple’s last visit was in October 2018, months after their wedding, and when they were still a part of the royal family, so plenty has changed since then.

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“It’s clear this is one of Meghan’s dreams to be on a show like this and Australia was always going to be a big push for As Ever,” the insider tells us.

“Harry and Meghan’s opportunities are drying up in America, and they are looking further afield, hoping his leverage as a royal will endear them to countries associated with the UK,” our insider says.

Meghan Markle MasterChef Australia
Meghan Markle reportedly hopes to make her hopes of having As Ever in Australia a reality after her time on MasterChef. (Credit: Channel 10)

“They always wanted to go back to Australia, not to apologise, but to reintroduce themselves as friendly and accessible.”

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Before she set foot in the show’s famous kitchen, Poh introduced her as a “global icon”, philanthropist, humanitarian, business owner and someone whose voice is recognised worldwide.

It was in stark contrast to the promotion that Ten released in April, where she was introduced as a “royal”, but that was cut from the final edit.

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justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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