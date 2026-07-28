What you didn’t see on TV when watching Meghan’s “carefully curated” MasterChef cameo

Meghan Markle’s guest stint on MasterChef Australia was well-received Down Under, with one source telling New Idea that she hopes to continue her work locally.

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During the episode on July 26, the Duchess of Sussex joined Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli, and asked the contestants to work with her favourite ingredients.

Fans also warmed to the surprise cameo Prince Harry made, after the producers interrupted the judging to say Meghan was receiving a FaceTime call.

(Credit: Channel 10)

A royal insider reveals to New Idea that the move was “carefully curated” to showcase their relationship dynamic.

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“Harry and Meghan are constantly on the defence when it comes to their relationship, so they’re going to take any chance they can to project a warm, loving and ‘normal’ marriage, so his charming ‘sorry to disturb you’s’ and spicy-food jokes are a welcome balance to Meghan’s Americanisms,” the insider explains to us.

The source claims that the episode was a branding exercise in the hopes of humanising the former actor, and reintroducing her to the Australian public.

The couple’s last visit was in October 2018, months after their wedding, and when they were still a part of the royal family, so plenty has changed since then.

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“It’s clear this is one of Meghan’s dreams to be on a show like this and Australia was always going to be a big push for As Ever,” the insider tells us.

“Harry and Meghan’s opportunities are drying up in America, and they are looking further afield, hoping his leverage as a royal will endear them to countries associated with the UK,” our insider says.

Meghan Markle reportedly hopes to make her hopes of having As Ever in Australia a reality after her time on MasterChef. (Credit: Channel 10)

“They always wanted to go back to Australia, not to apologise, but to reintroduce themselves as friendly and accessible.”

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Before she set foot in the show’s famous kitchen, Poh introduced her as a “global icon”, philanthropist, humanitarian, business owner and someone whose voice is recognised worldwide.

It was in stark contrast to the promotion that Ten released in April, where she was introduced as a “royal”, but that was cut from the final edit.

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