How one quirky ritual helped Fleur, Alex and Jackson win LEGO Masters

Even though the 2026 season of LEGO Masters Australia: Bricktacular was filmed some time ago, winning still hasn’t sunk in for Fleur Watkins, Jackson Harvey, and Alex Towler.

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The finale aired on July 26, and the trio are $100,000 richer.

“It was like an out-of-body experience because the competition was so tough,” Fleur exclusively tells New Idea.

“Everyone’s builds were so amazing. But it was just like processing it: has this really happened? This is a dream come true.”

When it comes to how they plan to spend their winnings, they all have different ideas.

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Jackson, Fleur and Alex won the 2026 season of LEGO Masters: Bricktacular. (Credit: Channel Nine)

For Alex and Jackson, who also won the second season of the show in 2020, they hope to spend it on something “frivolous”, because they previously dedicated their winnings to getting their LEGO exhibition business off the ground.

For Fleur, she plans to dedicate her share to her mortgage.

Looking back on their journey, Jackson believes their success came from their ability to communicate and work together.

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And one thing that helped them bond and get in the zone was the unique ritual they did before filming began each day.

Enter theatre sports, where they acted out different scenarios and played all sides and perspectives.

“I think it’s just like having that theatrical background though for all of us and a way of bringing the play into it because LEGO is about play and if you forget that when we go on set and you take it so seriously, nobody has fun and it actually doesn’t work for you,” Fleur explains.

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“So it was about like channelling the fun element of it.”

The finale was based on public votes, and fans loved how Jackson, Fleur and Alex brought Jurassic Park to life. (Credit: Channel Nine)

That was the approach they brought to all of their builds, which ended up paying off.

They started out in the first week leading the competition, then in second, and then just made it through to the finale.

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But they didn’t let anything stop them with their Jurassic Park-inspired build.

Watching it back, Jackson says it was a little hard, because the finale aired less than two weeks after Sam Neill’s passing was announced by his family.

“I was devastated to learn that,” he says about his passing. “Definitely took a bit of the light-hearted joy out of it a little, I think.”

Despite this, it was still his favourite build throughout the competition.

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While the three of them have been busy creating more LEGO builds, they all said they wouldn’t rule out competing again.

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