Meghan Markle’s emotional moment during surprise visit to Jordan with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in the Middle East for their first international tour in 18 months.

The couple have travelled to Jordan for a two-day visit to support the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) work in the area.

Their trip was announced just hours before they arrived in Amman, where they visited a hospital and a refugee centre.

They kicked off the visit with a WHO round table with key donors and humanitarian partners, before visiting patients in a speciality hospital in Amman.

Meghan Markle was overcome with emotion while visiting patients in a hospital in Amman, Jordan. (Credit: Getty)

Meghan looked overwhelmed with emotion as they met patient Maria, a 14-year-old burn victim from Gaza, and other medical evacuees.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then moved on to visit the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq.

They were serenaded with music at the QuestScope Youth Center and joined a group of young girls playing football, competing in a penalty shootout.

During the trip, Harry and Meghan will be collaborating with the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to support vulnerable people displaced by conflict.

The couple are planning to visit several on-the-ground initiatives funded by their Archewell foundation, including one for children injured in Gaza to be medically evacuated to Jordan for treatment.

They are next due to visit the headquarters of World Central Kitchen, who deploy food and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The food-aid logistics charity was founded by their friend, chef José Andrés, with whom they have worked since 2020.

Meghan and Harry visited 14-year-old Maria, a burn victim from Gaza, during a hospital visit. (Credit: Getty)

When was Harry and Meghan’s last international trip?

Harry and Meghan have resumed their international work, nearly two years after their last overseas trip together.

It has been 18 months since they last took an unofficial royal visit outside of the United States, with their last being to Colombia in August 2024.

Before that, Harry and Meghan had travelled to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games in May 2024 on another unofficial trip.

While Harry made a solo surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in September after a visit from the Ukrainian government, Meghan remained in the US with their kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

Harry and Meghan have faced criticism from some British media for emulating royal trips with their international visits despite stepping back as senior royals.

The couple also visited a refugee camp in Amman during the visit. (Credit: Getty)

What is the new name of the Archewell Foundation?

Meghan and Harry’s latest visit is in line with their charitable organisation, which has recently undergone a name change.

Late last year, the couple rebranded the Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.

“This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family,” a message on their website explains.

