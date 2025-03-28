Meghan Markle’s most delicious recipes from ‘With Love, Meghan’

While her acting career and role as Duchess of Sussex have cemented Meghan Markle as one of the world’s most famous faces, it’s her love of good food that stole the spotlight in her highly anticipated Netflix cooking series With Love, Meghan.

Advertisement

As she continues to re-invent herself away from royal life and set up her own lifestyle brand As Ever and online store – it’s clear her passion for cooking, creating, and sharing her experiences with the masses is where her focus will be cooking forward.

This is especially evident in the eight-episode series where Meghan and her special guests shared personal tips and tricks for the kitchen and garden, hosting hacks, inspiration for crafting, and more.

With season two of With Love, Meghan on its way to screens in the not-so-distant future, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite recipes from season one of the show.

The best recipes from ‘With Love, Meghan’

(Credit: Netflix) Truffle Popcorn INGREDIENTS 1/3 cup dry popcorn kernels

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as vegetable oil or avocado oil

Truffle oil, to taste

Truffle zest, to taste

Truffle salt, to taste

Flaky salt, to taste METHOD Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat with 1 or 2 popcorn kernels. When those two kernels pop, you know your oil is at the right temperature. Remove the kernels if still in the pot and immediately add the rest of the kernels. Cover the top with a lid, leaving a small slit for steam to escape. You know your popcorn is done when the popping sound reduces to a pop every 2-3 seconds. Quickly transfer the popcorn into a bowl and drizzle with truffle oil. Toss to coat. Season with the truffle zest, truffle salt, and flaky salt, and toss again. If you aren’t enjoying the popcorn right away, allow it to cool completely before packaging it up. (Credit: Netflix) Tulip Toasts EQUIPMENT NEEDED Kitchen shears, for chives

Platter or tray for serving INGREDIENTS Pumpernickel bread

Herbed goat cheese

Chives

Small basil leaves

Nasturtium flowers METHOD Toast pumpernickel bread. Then let it cool. Spread cooled pumpernickel bread with herbed goat cheese. Use chives to create the “stems” of the tulip on the toast. Arrange a few of the small basil leaves to create the “leaves” of the tulip on the toast. Place the nasturtium flowers at the top of the “stems” to complete the tulip. Arrange on a platter and serve. (Credit: Netflix) Kimchi Recipe courtesy of Roy Choi INGREDIENTS 1 cup gochugaru

1 cup peeled onion

1/2 cup water

15 garlic cloves, peeled

1/4 cup peeled and chopped ginger

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons natural rice vinegar (not seasoned)

1 tablespoon soy sauce METHOD Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until you get a smooth puree. You can toss this paste with your favorite fruit or vegetable to create a quick kimchi or use it as a dip for a crudité platter or fruit board. (Credit: Netflix) Quickles Recipe courtesy of Roy Choi INGREDIENTS 2 to 4 cups of whatever vegetables you want in total, cut any way you want

11/2 cups rice vinegar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes METHOD Place the vegetables in a few small jars with lids. In a medium pot, combine the vinegar, 1 1/2 cups water, garlic, dill, salt, sugar, bay leaf, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, and a pinch of pepper flakes. Bring it to a boil, then immediately pour over the vegetables. Make sure the vegetables are submerged in the brine so they’ll pickle right. Cool, uncovered, at room temperature. Cover and refrigerate. Once they’ve sat for a few hours, the pickles are ready. Keep in the fridge for up to two weeks. Advertisement Previous Native ad body. Shop Meghan Markle’s wardrobe and favourite fashion picks Did Meghan Markle really just rename American Riviera Orchard? Native ad body. Everything we know about Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ Next (Credit: Netflix) Foccacia INGREDIENTS 2 cups bread flour or all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling/coating the pan as well as the focaccia

1 teaspoon instant yeast

1 cup warm water (75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit)

1-3 sprigs of rosemary leaves

Flaky sea salt, to taste METHOD In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the water, yeast, flour, and olive oil until a shaggy dough forms. Add the salt and mix until the dough comes together. It will be sticky. Coat the top of the dough with a thin layer of olive oil and cover with a tea towel. Place dough in a warm place and let rise for 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the dough has risen, turn it out into a well-oiled enameled cast-iron braiser or baking pan. Gently stretch the dough to the edges of what you are baking it in. Be gentle and patient at this step. It may take a few tries to get the dough to that shape. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and put in a warm place to let rise in the pan for another 30 minutes. Once the dough is ready, coat your hands in olive oil and gently dimple the top of the dough to create small wells with your fingers. Drizzle generously with more olive oil, rosemary, and flaky sea salt. Place in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove from the oven and carefully from the pan. Slice, serve, and enjoy! (Credit: Netflix) Plantain Chips INGREDIENTS 2 large green plantains

2 tablespoons olive oil

Optional: ground cumin to taste

Optional: chili lime salt

Flaky sea salt, to taste METHOD Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Peel the plantains by cutting the ends off and slicing gently down the length of the plantain skin a few times. The goal is to cut through the piece while not piercing the flesh of the plantain. This should make it so the peel comes off easily. Discard the peel. Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the plantains into even coins as thin as possible. Slicing to an even thickness will ensure an even bake and crispiness. Place the plantain chips into a bowl and toss with olive oil to evenly coat. If using seasoning, add here, tossing again to ensure even distribution. Line the plantains on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Bake for 10 minutes, flip, and bake for an additional 10–13 minutes until the chips are lightly browned and beginning to get crispy. They’ll crisp up a lot more once they cool. Let cool down and enjoy! (Credit: Netflix) Garden Salad INGREDIENTS For the salad:

Mixed lettuce like little gem or red gem

Optional: chive blossoms

Optional: bachelor’s button petals For the vinaigrette:

1 to 2 cloves garlic, cut into thirds

Pinch of kosher salt

Sherry vinegar

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Juice of ½ lemon METHOD Wash the lettuce thoroughly. To dry, lay out the leaves in a single layer on a kitchen towel. Top with another kitchen towel and repeat until all the leaves have been laid out. Put a kitchen towel over the final layer and then gently roll up from one end to the other. This helps to dry the leaves. Any leaves not being used can be held this way in the refrigerator. While the lettuce is drying, make the vinaigrette. Start by adding the garlic and a pinch of salt to a mortar and pestle (or whatever you use to grind) and grind together. Add a few teaspoons of sherry vinegar directly to the mortar and pestle and grind a touch more. Set aside and allow the mixture to macerate for a few minutes. From there, add a few tablespoons of olive oil into the mortar and half the amount of sherry vinegar. Season to taste with salt, and mix. Add juice of half a lemon, mix again, and taste. Balance it out with more oil if it is too acidic, more vinegar if it needs more bite, and more salt if it isn’t seasoned well enough. Place the desired amount of dried lettuce into a serving bowl. Pour a little bit of the dressing over the greens and, with clean hands, toss everything together. Garnish with chive blossoms and bachelor’s button petals, if using. Serve immediately and enjoy! See more recipes from With Love, Meghan here.

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use