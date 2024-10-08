Suits cast reveal they have “zero communication” with Meghan Markle

When the legal drama Suits premiered in 2011 on a US cable television network, it received a tepid reception but still gave then-unknown actress Meghan Markle her foothold into the industry.

In recent years, the show has been given new life as a streaming smash hit, breaking numerous viewing records in 2023. Its cast is reveling in the renewed success, with Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty announcing in October 2023 that they would be releasing a ‘rewatch’ companion podcast titled ‘Sidebar‘ – which went on to premiere in September 2024.

But one person who won’t be clinking glasses with the Suits gang over the show’s resurgence is Meghan, who played sexpot paralegal Rachel Zane.

While many of the cast sat front and centre at Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, they have recently spoken about being iced out by the California-based Duchess of Sussex.

More recently Patrick shared with devoted fans on Reddit that while he and his former co-star weren’t in frequent contact, they did still talk occasionally.

“We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons,” he shared.

“[But] upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way.”

“It is still so lovely to have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart,” he added.

The update comes seven months on from fellow cast member Gina Torres confirming on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet that no one on the cast “has her number [anymore].”

Fellow leading man Gabriel Macht also revealed that he had “not communicated” with the Duchess of Sussex since she became a royal, with Patrick also sharing at the time that there had been “zero communication” with his former on-screen love interest.

It’s a phenomenon familiar to many Hollywood types once close to the former actress, who claim to have been ‘Markled’ – a colloquialism for being befriended and then dumped by Meghan.

TV host Piers Morgan revealed Meghan, 43, spent time with him in an apparent effort to get more press in the UK, only for her to “ghost” him as soon as she met Harry.

Ninaki Priddy, a close childhood friend, once said, “Meghan was very calculated in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends.

“Once she decides you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold. It’s this shutdown mechanism. There’s nothing to negotiate – she’s made her decision and that’s it.”

Sources believe that is exactly what has happened with Meghan and her Suits colleagues, despite the fact they stoically protected her from the publicity storm that besieged their Toronto set in 2016 when it was revealed she was dating a prince.

Now, some insiders say the cast’s once-unwavering loyalty has dissipated.

“Patrick and Sarah will have to talk openly about their time on-set if the podcast is going to work – and that includes being candid about what Meghan is really like,” insists one showbiz insider.

Another puts it more bluntly, saying, “Meghan should be worried about Patrick and Sarah’s podcast.

“She upset both of them by ghosting them when they did nothing wrong. They would be taken aback to be cast aside like that.”

