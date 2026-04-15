Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia in rare TV stint

Yes, you heard us right, Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia!

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The Duchess of Sussex, 44, will be appearing as a guest judge on the Network 10 show, filming the scenes during her four-day tour of Australia.

She will be appearing alongside regular judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli, while Andy Allen is absent.

“We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but nothing like this,” Poh teased in a trailer shared to Instagram by Network 10 on April 15.

“All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia... the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”

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Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge. (Credit: Channel 10)

Meghan will mentor and guide Australia’s top home cooks on the episode, expected to air on the show’s 18th series, which premires on Sunday, April 19.

She is joining the line-up of famous guest judges featuring on this series, including the likes of Rick Stein, Robert Irwin and Curtis Stone.

Meghan filmed her episode during her four-day trip to Australia this week with her husband, Prince Harry, their first in eight years.

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After a day of joint royal engagements, Harry headed off on a string of solo visits, including to Western Bulldogs training and to deliver an Invictus speech.

Presumably, Meghan headed off to the Network 10 studios to film her under-wraps appearance on MasterChef Australia during this time.

Meghan’s TV appearance comes on the back of her launching her own cooking and lifestyle Netflix show, titled With Love, Meghan.

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A passionate cook, she has also launched her own products through her As Ever brand, including various jams, honeys and wines.

Her MasterChef stint has raised further speculation that she could be preparing to launch As Ever in Australia.

It is currently only available in the US and online, but her TV appearance could be a telling sign that she is gearing up to launch her brand Down Under.

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Meghan previously sparked speculation of a major expansion when she registered 12 trademarks in Australia for As Ever in September 2024.

According to Hello!, Meghan’s application was approved by the Australian Government’s intellectual property office in June 2025.

The filing was believed to cover items including skincare, candles, gardening, clothing, jewellery, homeware and gardening products.

Read more about Harry and Meghan’s Australian tour here.

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