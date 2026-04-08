Meghan Markle is SNUBBED from Met Gala despite A-list connections

The Duchess of Sussex has been left off the guest list for this year’s Met Gala. Again.

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Despite her A-list connections, Meghan Markle has been passed over for an invitation to the May 4 event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It is not the first time she has missed out on the prestigious affair, as she has never attended the glitzy night, though she recently attended Paris Fashion Week.

Meghan Markle has been snubbed from the Met Gala. She recently attended Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty Images)

Known as fashion’s biggest night, with the list of attendees reading like a who’s who of Hollywood, this year, the snub stings a little more than usual.

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Meghan’s pal Beyoncé is co-chairing alongside her other close friend, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman.

According to NewsNation, the Duchess had been hoping those connections might finally land her a place on the red carpet.

PR expert Kayley Cornelius tells The Sun the so-called Beyoncé effect is set to make this year’s gala the hottest ticket in years.

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“Beyoncé stepping back in as co-chair for the first time in a decade is set to completely shift the energy of the night,” she told the publication.

“Expect to see a wave of A-listers returning to the carpet, particularly those within her inner circle.”

Princess Beatrice of York attended the Met Gala in 2018. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney, Kris Jenner, Cardi B, Jacob Elordi and Robert Pattinson are among those tipped to attend.

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Meghan’s snub is a particular sore point given the Met Gala’s royal history.

Harry’s mum, Princess Diana graced the event in both 1995 and 1996.

And Princess Beatrice, Queen Rania of Jordan and Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco have all attended over the years, too.

Meghan, for all her star power, has never made it onto the glittering guest list.

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Meghan and Harry will return to Australia later this month. They last visited Australia in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

But Meghan still has a busy schedule, and in the weeks leading up to the Met Gala, Meghan will be visiting Australia with Prince Harry.

The couple are expected to touch down in Australia in mid-April for a four-day visit.

Find out everything you need to know about their tour here.

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