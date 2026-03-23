Why Sarah Ferguson has been banned from living with Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been banned from living with her daughter, Princess Eugenie.

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The former Duchess of York has not been seen publicly since December, when she attended the christening of Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Athena, in London.

Since her fall from grace with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor due to their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, she has not moved in with either of her daughters.

According to The Daily Mail, Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, reportedly won’t allow his mother-in-law to move in with them.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, reportedly don’t want Sarah Ferguson living with them. (Credit: Getty)

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A source close to the family said he had a “code of honour”, so he won’t “step into the line of fire himself”, but wouldn’t completely “desert” Andrew and Sarah.

“His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won’t do anything to increase that,” the source said.

Another source alleged that the couple preferred that she not move in with them.

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“Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them,” they said, adding that she was allegedly “difficult” to live with, and didn’t want the “responsibility of looking after her”.

Sarah Ferguson has not moved in with Beatrice or Eugenie. (Credit: Getty)

The sources have claimed that Jack does not want Andrew and Sarah’s demise to impact his business.

The family has been under increasing pressure, with Andrew being arrested on his 66th birthday on February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after his eviction from the Royal Lodge.

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He was released hours later, but Thames Valley Police previously confirmed that it was “making progress” and had spoken to prosecutors about a potential formal investigation into the former royal.

Andrew was photographed for the first time since his arrest on March 21 at his new home, Marsh Farm, where he was seen walking around the property with his dogs.

Andrew and Sarah have tried to keep low profiles since they were stripped of their titles and evicted from the Royal Lodge. (Credit: Getty)

According to the BBC, emails from the Epstein files appear to show Andrew allegedly sharing confidential details of investment opportunities.

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The anti-monarchy group Republic also alleged that Andrew was in breach of official secrets and misconduct in public office.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told The Sun on February 9.

At the time of publication, he has not been charged.

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