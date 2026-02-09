  •  
King Charles says the Palace is ready to aid the police with Andrew investigation

King Charles has issued a statement revealing that Buckingham Palace is “ready to support” the police’s investigation into his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The statement was released on Monday night, days after more files were released regarding disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” it said.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that it is assessing whether there are grounds to investigate the former royal, after the anti-monarchy group Republic alleged that he was in breach of official secrets and misconduct in public office.

Prince Andrew
King Charles has issued a statement about his brother Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told The Sun.

According to the BBC, emails from the latest release of the Epstein files appear to show Andrew allegedly sharing confidential details of investment opportunities.

Details about “confidential” investment opportunities in Afghanistan appear to have been passed on to Epstein on December 24, 2010.

Emails also reportedly revealed the former Prince sharing reports of visits to Vietnam, Hong Kong and Singapore.

On November 30, 20210, Andrew also appeared to forward official reports five minutes after receiving them from his then-special adviser, Amit Patel, to Epstein.

The King’s statement also follows a Kensington Palace spokesperson releasing a statement on behalf of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Prince William reportedly wants King Charles to “cut Andrew off completely”. (Credit: Getty)

“I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations,” they said.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Another exclusive source also told New Idea that William was allegedly frustrated with his father’s approach to his brother.

“He thinks Charles should cut off Andrew completely and feels as if Charles is almost half-protecting Andrew for some reason. He wants to know why,” the source revealed.

The former Prince and Duke of York has officially moved out of the Royal Lodge.

He has temporarily moved into the Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, while his future home is being renovated.

