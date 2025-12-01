How much? Sarah Ferguson is eyeing up a lucrative tell-all book deal

NEED TO KNOW Sources claim that Sarah Ferguson is open to book deal offers about her time in the royal family.

is open to book deal offers about her time in the royal family. The former Duchess of York and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , were both stripped of their titles because of their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

and her ex-husband , were both stripped of their titles because of their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Sources also allege that she’s also considering a financially lucrative tell-all TV interview.

The Duke of Sussex received a $30 million advance for penning his 2023 memoir Spare, and has since earned at least another $9 million in profit from its sales.

So it’s no wonder that exiled royal, Sarah Ferguson, is considering writing her own tell-all tome.

Sarah, 66, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, her ex-husband, were recently stripped of their royal titles, due to their association with the late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles, who instigated the shock move, has also demanded that they both vacate Windsor’s Royal Lodge.

“Fergie’s got nothing left to lose now,” an insider tells New Idea.

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly eyeing a lucrative book deal. (Credit: Getty)

“She’s got to find somewhere to live – and she’s also got to find a way to make money to support herself. She is in a desperate situation and is considering all options.”

Another insider also told New Idea that she was considering a move to Portugal, given that her daughter, Princess Eugenie, has a property there.

“Fergie thinks it could be the perfect place to regroup and, as she believes, bounce back from [everything],” our exclusive source revealed to us.

According to The Sun, Fergie is also weighing up doing a TV interview, much like the Sussexes did with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“Significant bids are said to have already been made by US channels alongside talks with networks in the Gulf States and the UK,” the publication reported.

Fergie has already written more than 70 books.

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly open to offers that will financially set her up. (Credit: Getty)

A new tell-all could potentially be lucrative. She has been a member of the British Royal Family for almost 40 years, so she could spill a lot of Windsor secrets.

“The family already fear that Fergie could go rogue,” our source says.

“A big, juicy book could do a lot more damage than a TV interview.”

Another source also told The Express that she wanted “somewhere in the region of £10 million” for the deal, and was willing to share secretive details.

“For the right amount of money she is willing to spill everything, but she’s hoping to make enough money that it will give her a nice little nest egg for the rest of her life,” they said.