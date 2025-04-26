Prominent Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has died

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses topics pertaining to sexual abuse, self-harm, and suicide.

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has died by suicide.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement to 9News on Saturday.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away [on Friday night] at her farm in Western Australia,” the statement read.

“She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

Virginia fought tirelessly on behalf of victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse. (Credit: Supplied)

What did Virginia Guiffre accuse Prince Andrew of?

Virginia alleged she was trafficked for sex by Epstein to a number of prominent figures in his social circle.

In 2022, Andrew, 65, settled a civil case with Virginia outside of court for millions of dollars. She accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old.

She claimed she met Andrew while travelling with Epstein between 2000 and 2002.

Andrew has always strenuously denied all allegations. He says he didn’t recall having met her.

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in 2019. His official cause of death was also listed as suicide. (Credit: Supplied)

How many children did Virginia Giuffre have?

Virginia’s family says her three children were the light of her life and her motivation for fighting back against those who had abused her.

“The light of her life was her children, Christian, Noah, and Emily. It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realised she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others.”

“There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit.”

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

Prince Andrew with Virginia in the early 2000s. The royal has always denied anything illegal occurring between the pair. (Credit: Handout)

Where did Virginia Giuffre live?

Virginia was born in the US but relocated to Australia, where she resided in Perth.

She died at her home in Neergabby, about 80 kilometres north of Perth. Recent reports suggest she has split with her husband, Australian martial arts instructor Robert, after 22 years.

A WA Police spokesperson confirmed the death, saying they had received an emergency call at approximately 10pm on Friday night.

“Police and St John WA attended and provided emergency first aid. Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

If this article raised any concerns for you, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 44. Help is always available.