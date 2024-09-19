For the second time this year, a dramatisation of Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview is hitting screens.

First it was Netflix’s Scoop starring Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson. Now, Prime Video is releasing its own version called A Very Royal Scandal.

Michael Sheen will star as Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal. (Credit: Prime Video)

What is A Very Royal Scandal about?

A Very Royal Scandal follows Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview in which he addressed the accusations about his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.

“One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe,” the synopsis reads.

“Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

“A Very Royal Scandal follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the ground-breaking event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever.”

With three episodes in total, A Very Royal Scandal is part of an anthology of limited series including A Very English Scandal and A Very British Scandal.

Who plays Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal?

The Duke of York is portrayed by Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

The 55-year-old has appeared in Good Omens, The Twilight Saga, 30 Rock, Passengers, and more.

What about the rest of the cast?

BBC journalist Emily Maitlis is played by Ruth Wilson.

Prince Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk by Joanna Scanlan.

Former private secretary to the sovereign Edward Young by Alex Jennings.

Deputy editor of Newsnight Stewart Maclean by Éanna Hardwicke.

Prince Andrew’s ex wife Sarah Ferguson by Claire Rushbrook.

When is A Very Royal Scandal coming to Prime?

You can catch all three episodes of A Very Royal Scandal from September 19 on Prime Video.

Prince Andrew has denied allegations that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. (Credit: Getty)

What did Prince Andrew do?

In 2015, Buckingham Palace denied allegations that Prince Andrew had sex with Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) when she was 17.

It was claimed that Giuffre was trafficked for sex by Jeffrey Epstein. An old photo was released of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist; Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was in the background of the image.

During the disastrous BBC interview, the duke insisted he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Giuffre and “absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken”.

Following the backlash, Prince Andrew stepped back from his public duties. In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of his military titles and patronages.

