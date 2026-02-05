The best romantic getaways in NSW I’d recommend for every loved-up couple

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s the season of love, and a romantic getaway is always on the cards for my partner and me!

From coastal cool weekends to cosy nights by the fire, you’ll often find us daydreaming and planning our next adventure together.

When life gets busy with work and other responsibilities, relationship can sometimes end up on the backburner.

That’s why enjoying the occasional escape has brought my partner and I even closer and strengthened our relationship.

After all, what better way to connect with your lover on a deeper, emotional level than with a romantic getaway in NSW?

But sometimes, too many travel options can leave you struggling to land on one itinerary. After all, there are only so many hours in a weekend!

To help inspire your bucket list for two, here are some of our most memorable romantic getaways in NSW – and why these destinations are Cupid-approved!

1. The Blue Mountains

A weekend spent in a cosy cabin or cottage surrounded by lush greenery and picturesque mountains is always a good idea – especially when with your Valentine.

Whether you’re nestled in the bush lands or sat atop the edge of a cliff, there’s something quite romantic about a stay in the Blue Mountains.

The Blue Mountains is the perfect cosy retreat. (Credit: (left) Canva, (right) Belad Al-karkhey)

Logan Brae Orchard in Blackheath is open every Saturday during March, April and May, and is the perfect playground to indulge in freshly baked miniature apple pies and soak in the peace.

In town, you’ve got the perfect mix of brunch spots, delicious bakeries, and antique shops that together, make for the perfect day out! Stop at the two-story Victory Theatre Antique Centre and explore the sea of hidden gems.

2. Sydney

When one thinks of Sydney, the Harbour Bridge and Opera House are usually first to come to mind.

But it’s one of the most romantic places for a loved-up pair to spend a weekend away.

The cobbled streets of The Rocks with their fairy-lit trees and streetlamps have a way of warming even the coldest nights (and hearts).

And who could resist a picnic in the Royal Botanic Gardens on a bright summer’s day?

Romance is on the menu in Sydney. (Credit: (left) Canva, (right) Belad Al-karkhey)

For a quiet, intimate dinner, your best bet is to venture out west.

Nestled in Parramatta Park, the inviting atmosphere and indulgent menu at MISC is oh so satisfying!

The restaurant co-owned by Gogglebox Australia legend Jad Nehmetallah is all about making memories through food.

The wood-fired pita bread with black garlic & truffle butter is a must, along with the roast lamb shoulder topped with minted labneh (Middle Eastern yoghurt) which is finger-licking good.

3. Wollongong

Picture yourself sitting in a coastal cafe overlooking the ocean, with a coffee (or mimosa) in hand, and the salty breeze in your hair.

Add a delicious feast and you’ve got yourself the ultimate brunch date!

The beachfront Diggies at North Beach has a fantastic breakfast taco and a smashed avo’ with Meredith Dairy cheese.

Wollongong is the ideal oasis for lovers looking to take it nice and slow.

Coastal cuddles are always a good idea. (Credit: (left) Canva, (right) Belad Al-karkhey)

There are plenty of beach houses, rustic cabins, and sleek apartments with ocean views that are ripe for picking, depending on what you’re looking for in a humble abode!

We opted for an Airbnb a few streets down from the beach, with a killer pool and outdoor lounge.

To sweeten the deal, the back fence opened to a lake trail – perfect for a summer night walk!

There are plenty of fine dining options around, but why not stay in?

Feast on freshly shucked oysters from the local fish shop, followed by steak from the butcher’s and veggies – if you’ve got the amenities, chuck the meat on the grill!

BONUS DESTINATION: Canberra, ACT

It might not be a romantic getaway in NSW, but there’s more to the country’s capital than just Parliament House.

And although Canberra might be in the ACT – not NSW – it’s only a 3 hour’s drive from Sydney!

If you’re seeking an escape that has all the perks of a city and the quietness of the country, then you’re in for a treat.

Book a waterfront apartment in Kingston (Airbnb has loads on offer) with a balcony overlooking the serene Lake Griffith.

Study the politics of love in Canberra. (Credit: (left) Canva, (right) Belad Al-karkhey)

Downstairs, several dining options await you for a sun-soaked lunch.

But if you’re looking for something extraordinary, rent a GoBoat and pack a lunch to enjoy in the middle of the lake.

To accommodate our ‘water picnic’, we grabbed some prawn brioche rolls, baos and rice paper rolls from the Supabarn in town.

When night rolls in, a movie at the local Dendy’s across the lake can be perfectly followed by a bottle of red and a slice of Italy at La Capanna – now that’s amore!

