Beloved Australian actress Sarah Snook is best known for her role as Shiv Roy in Succession, but she’s also had leading roles in major films such as Sister of War and Predestination.

Advertisement

She is in the spotlight more than ever, especially after her recent Tony Award win for The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Not only that, she has taken home wins at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

However, away from the spotlight, she is very much content with her family life.

Scroll to read more about her life below.

Advertisement

Sarah Snook was friends with her now-husband, Dave Lawson, for a long time before their relationship became romantic. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Sarah Snook’s husband?

While Sarah is now happily married to Dave Lawson, the pair were friends for a long time before any sparks of love grew.

They first met in 2014, and their relationship did not develop for years because they were both always in relationships with other people.

But things changed when they quarantined together in 2020 and were both finally single.

Advertisement

“The stakes were higher because we didn’t want to f*** up the friendship,” she told the UK’s Sunday Times.

“But also, because we were isolated from everybody, we didn’t have to answer to anybody. ‘Why are they leaving the pub together?’ or ‘How is this going to work? He’s got a son and you’ve got a career overseas.’ We were, like, we can work that out. We’re adults.”

She said it was a pivotal time for them.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she told Vogue Australia in 2021.

Advertisement

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time.”

Sarah and her husband, Dave Lawson, at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August 2024. (Credit: Getty)

They then tied the knot in February 2021 in a small ceremony in their backyard in Brooklyn, with her housemates and Succession co-star Aussie Ash Zukerman in attendance.

“There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly,” she added.

Advertisement

The couple also worked together on the romantic comedy, Pause, and Sarah admitted this made her see Dave in a different light.

“That’s when I was like: ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’” she told Vogue Australia.

The pair are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and often share their pride for one another’s accomplishments.

When she accepted her first Tony in June 2025, she thanked the love of her life.

Advertisement

“An exceptional thank you to my husband, my soulmate. You are so brilliant, holding the fort down and keeping our family together,” she gushed.

Sarah Snook debuted her baby bump in March 2023, revealing her family with Dave Lawson was going to expand. (Credit: Getty)

Did Sarah Snook have a baby?

Sarah kept her pregnancy under wraps until she walked the red carpet for the season four premiere of Succession in March 2023.

“[I] brought someone I have not met, but am intimate with,” she told Extra at the time.

Advertisement

Not only that, she was pregnant with her first child while she filmed the award-winning series, which was special to the actress.

She first announced the news about becoming a mum on Instagram in 2023, with a photo of her watching the show, with part of her child’s head at the bottom.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” she wrote.

Sarah Snook does not share many photos of her family and daughter on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

At the time, the gender of her baby was unknown, which she later revealed at the Golden Globes Awards in January 2024.

“She’s the best,” Sarah said on the red carpet. “She’s standing. Not walking yet, but she’s standing supported. She’s great. I love her.”

That same month, she provided more details about her daughter and her maternal instincts.

“She’s a very cute baby, and people already go, ‘Oh, what a beautiful girl!’ And there’s a sense of protection that kicks in for me, and goes, ‘Whoa, she’s more than that. Or she will be.’ She is genuinely very cute — and I don’t think that’s just a biased mother saying that,” she said.

Advertisement

“But I am wary of that being the language that she experiences growing up.”

Her work as Shiv Roy led to her first Emmy win that same year, taking out the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Sarah Snook is very protective of her family. (Credit: Getty)

In her heartfelt and emotional speech, she paid tribute to her daughter.

Advertisement

“The biggest thank you, I think, is to someone who won’t understand anything that I’m saying at the moment…” she said.

“I carried her with me in this last season, and really it was she who carried me. The proximity of her life growing inside gave me the strength to do this and this performance.”

“I love you so much and it’s all for you, from here on out.”

She also excited fans when she updated her profile picture on Instagram, with a photo that appeared to be of her daughter.

Advertisement

While the actress has gushed about her daughter on several occasions, she has not revealed her name publicly.