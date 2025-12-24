Sarah Snook is one of Australia’s most successful actors, and she has her husband, Dave Lawson, cheering her on from the sidelines.

The Succession star’s love story is one for the ages.

Read more about her relationship below.

Sarah Snook and her husband Dave Lawson are both in the entertainment industry. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Dave Lawson?

Beloved Australian actress, best known for her role as Shiv in Succession, is married to Dave Lawson. Dave was born and raised in Australia, growing up in Melbourne, Victoria.

As a teenager, Dave attended Haileybury College, a prestigious private school in Melbourne, before he studied advertising and marketing at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT).

Dave is now a popular actor and TV personality. While attending university, Dave’s mother helped him pursue his dream of acting by helping him get several roles in television commercials for popular brands like Dr. Pepper and Kmart.

Nickelodeon eventually approached him about hosting Saturday Nick Television… he got the job and continued to work for Nickelodeon for several years.

Following his career as a kids’ show host, Dave transitioned into acting.

He has appeared in a range of TV shows and movies like Peter Rabbit, Wentworth, Blue Heelers, Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, and Utopia.

Sarah and Dave’s relationship started as a slow burn. (Credit: Getty)

How did Sarah Snook meet her husband?

Before their love story began, the pair were friends, first meeting in 2014.

Back in 2018, she made a guest appearance on Dave’s online talk show, Dave’s Shed Show.

Separate from this, the couple worked on the short film Pause together.

Sarah both starred in and directed the film.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she revealed that this marked a turning point in their friendship and she began to see Dave in a new light.

“That’s when I was like: ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’ ” she said.

It wasn’t instant sparks, and their relationship only deepened years later, because they were both always in relationships with other people.

Sparks flew as time went on. (Credit: Getty)

When they were finally single, they ended up doing quarantine together in 2020.

Sarah spoke with the UK’s Sunday Times in January 2024, sharing that she and Dave initially fostered “a lot of security and love and grace.”

When she was asked by the interviewer at the Sunday Times who made the first move, she said: “I was, like, ‘Well, if this is going to happen, you’re going to have to know everything about me that you don’t already know as a friend. And as a friend, I can trust that you’ll be able to hold that safely.”

“Here’s the house, open up every nook and cranny so you can see all that you need to see if this is going to work.

Sarah Snook was the one to take a leap of faith in their relationship. (Credit: Getty)

“Because if it’s not, then we can stop now and you can have seen the house and not want to buy.’ And I think that fosters a deeper trust that fosters a lot of security and love and grace.”

She also said that going through lockdown with him was a turning point in their relationship.

“The stakes were higher because we didn’t want to f*** up the friendship,” she explained.

“But also, because we were isolated from everybody, we didn’t have to answer to anybody. ‘Why are they leaving the pub together?’ or ‘How is this going to work? He’s got a son, and you’ve got a career overseas.’ We were, like, we can work that out. We’re adults.”

One year later, she told Vogue Australia that it was a time when she fell in love with “one of her best mates”.

The couple have made many public appearances recently, include at the Golden Globe Awards in early January 2024. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Is Sarah Snook still married?

She certainly is! Sarah and Dave secretly tied the knot during the pandemic in 2021.

At the time, she took to Instagram to share what it meant to her, revealing she proposed three months into their romance.

“For me, marriage was the only way that we could do this,” she said.

“I’ve never felt this with any other relationship, that it needed that sort of hand-on-heart commitment, and marriage was suddenly very important to me, to signify that to the world and to the person who I love.”

After proposing at home on Halloween, they got married months later in February, in the backyard of her Brooklyn home.

She spoke more in-depth about her proposal to Dave in her Sunday Times interview, revealing that at this time, the shops were closed as they were still under lockdown.

This meant she was unable to buy a ring, but this didn’t stop her.

Dave’s son was also present at the time. She got down on one knee and asked his son for permission.

She ended up proposing with a pair of scissors, which she looped over her ring finger after asking his son for permission.

Then, she turned to Dave, while still on one knee, and asked him to marry her.

This photo remains the only image of Sarah’s baby. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Does Sarah Snook have kids?

Sarah and Dave have one child together, a baby girl. The two announced the pregnancy at the season 4 premiere of Succession in March 2023.

She later took to Instagram to share a photo of her newborn while watching the series finale.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support,” Snook captioned the image.

The Tony Award winner didn’t reveal the gender of her baby until the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.

“She’s the best,” she said on the red carpet.

“She’s standing. Not walking yet, but she’s standing supported. She’s great. I love her.”

Dave shared this photo of him and his son to Instagram in 2017. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Does Dave Lawson have any children?

Yes, Dave has another child, a son, from his previous relationship. Dave’s son, George, is 12 years old.

During a podcast episode of Funny Failure, Dave shared that becoming a dad was the best thing to happen to him.

“I can’t have regrets because I wouldn’t have [my son]. It’s that problem, if you go back in time and change one thing. A lot of it comes back to being a dad. If I change one thing … I wouldn’t want to risk undoing that,” Dave said.

