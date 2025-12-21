Elton John marks double anniversary with husband David Furnish

Elton John has celebrated a special anniversary with his husband, David Furnish.

The music icon, 78, took to Instagram on December 21 to mark the 20th anniversary of his civil partnership with David, 63.

He also revealed that it was a double celebration for the couple, as they also got married on the same date 11 years ago.

“Happy anniversary to my incredible husband, @davidfurnish,” he gushed.

“Today we celebrate 20 years since our civil partnership, 11 years of marriage, and many more years of happiness to come!”

Elton John and David Furnish have marked the 20th anniversary of their civil partnership. (Credit: Getty)

David also shared a tribute to Elton, gushing over their “beautiful life” together in a sweet post.

“20 years ago today, we were civil partnered. 11 years ago today, we were wedded,” he shared.

“Happy Anniversary to my magnificent husband @eltonjohn. I’m so grateful for the beautiful life we have built together.”

Elton first met advertising executive David at a dinner party in 1993, and they went on their first date the very next day.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing at first, with David revealing that Elton wasn’t open to finding love at the time.

“He was very, very shut down in terms of accepting love,” David told TIME in December 2024.

“No one had ever asked him to do personal things like go for a walk together, those kinds of joyful things.”

Their civil partnership ceremony took place in Guildhall on December 21, 2005. (Credit: Getty)

However, sparks quickly flew between the pair, and Elton proposed to David in 2005, when civil partnerships between gay couples became legal in the UK.

They became the first celebrity gay couple to register their relationship as a same sex civil partnership on December 21, 2005.

They went on to welcome two children together via a surrogate, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12.

On December 21, 2014, Elton and David officially tied the knot when same-sex marriage became legal in the UK.

On the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership, they said “I do” at a small ceremony at their Windsor home.

Elton retired from touring in 2023 to focus on raising his two sons, Zachary and Elijah. (Credit: Getty)

Their two sons served as the ring bearers on their wedding day.

“If you’d had said to me 10 years ago, I’d be sitting on your show, married to the man I love, and have two beautiful children, I would have said, ‘You put acid in my drink,” Elton said in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

“But life throws you challenges and life throws you curveballs — great curveballs.”

Elton retired from touring in July 2023 to focus on raising his two children with David.

