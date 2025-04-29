Forget entering the Matrix – Keanu Reeves appears to have officially stepped foot into married life! Rumours are flying that the actor, 60, has quietly tied the knot with his long-term partner, Alexandra Grant.

The pair radiated joy during a romantic lunch date in Los Angeles recently, with Alexandra, 52, doing very little to hide the shining gold band now sitting alongside the giant diamond on her ring finger.

Alexandra showed off a delicate gold band on her ring finger while at lunch with Keanu. It sat above her giant diamond. (Credit: Backgrid)

“All their friends were told [a wedding] would be happening soon, and that it would be done in private. So, it’s nothing short of glorious to see them like this,” a well-placed source tells New Idea.

“After all the public heartbreak he’s gone through, Keanu thought it was important for them to take this step without any distractions.”

“Marriage is a very personal and private matter, and he’s fiercely protective of Alexandra,” continues the source.

“Their wedding was never going to be conventional – there were whispers they had a blessing from one of his guru friends in March, but they’re both incredibly happy right now … inseparable. No one’s surprised to see a gold band on her ring finger.”

From friends to lovers

The couple’s love story began in 2009 when they met at a dinner party. Two years later, they collaborated on Keanu’s book, Ode to Happiness, with Alexandra, an artist serving as his illustrator.

A close friendship bloomed thanks to their shared passions for art and literature, and by 2019, their relationship had turned romantic, confirmed when they appeared hand in hand at a gala in LA together.

Alexandra and Keanu have known each other for more than 15 years. (Credit: Getty)

In a 2020 interview, Keanu, one of Hollywood’s most famous left-handed stars, called Alexandra “such a kind and thoughtful person”, while she has praised the Speed star’s generosity, saying: “He’s an inspiration, someone who lives with such integrity.”

“It’s a genuine meeting of the minds – they’re each other’s muses,” dishes our source.

“It’s wonderful for some of Keanu’s older friends to see him so relaxed and happy. Keanu deserves it more than anyone. He’s gone through hell.”

Who else has Keanu dated?

Before meeting Alexandra, Keanu was paired with a bevy of beauties. In fact, shortly before he went public with Alexandra in 2019, there were reports that Angelina Jolie was interested in him!

From 1991 to 1992, he was in a relationship with future Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola. He also dated, or was linked to, actresses Claire Forlani, Lynn Collins, and The White Lotus’ Parker Posey, as well as British fashion and beauty queen Trinny Woodall.

Sofia Coppola, Lynn Collins, and Trinny Woodall have all been linked to Keanu. (Credit: Getty & Shutterstock)

He also dated actress Jennifer Syme, with whom he shared a stillborn daughter, Ava, in 1999. Tragically, Jennifer died in a car crash two years later, leaving Keanu grief-stricken.

“Alexandra healed him,” says the pal.

“Their relationship is completely authentic, and tying the knot in private is all they need.

“This is deeply personal for them. Keanu’s proof that love can win, even after the worst of sadness.”

