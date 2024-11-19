Margot Robbie approved cocktail recipes for every gin lover

If you’ve been looking to seriously upgrade your cocktail recipe repertoire this summer, look no further than these tried and tested recipes from Aussie alcohol brand Papa Salt Coastal Gin.

Advertisement

Founded by none other than Margot Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley, and a cohort of their closest friends, Papa Salt Gin was created as an ode to the fantastic flavours of native Australian botanicals.

Made for easy drinking, and to complement any soda, tonic, or garnish, it’s safe to say we will be sipping and savouring our way through the below recipes countless times in the months to come, and we hope you will too!

Best Papa Salt Coastal Gin Cocktail Recipes

(Credit: Papa Salt)

Papa’s Salty Dog

Ingredients

Crushed ice

Sea salt

50ml Papa Salt Coastal Gin

100ml Grapefruit juice

Lime wedge

Rock ice

Advertisement

Instructions

Salt the rim of a well-chilled highball glass. In a cocktail shaker combine ice, Papa Salt & grapefruit juice. Shake until well chilled and strain into prepared glass with crushed ice. Finish with a lime wedge.

(Credit: Papa Salt)

Papa’s Salty Negroni

Ingredients

30ml Papa Salt Coastal Gin

30ml Campari

30ml Regal Rogue Bold Red Vermouth

10ml Saline (5:1 water to sea salt)

Ruby grapefruit wedge

Rock ice

Instructions

Combine all liquid ingredients in a mixing glass over rocks of ice. Stir with a bar spoon for at least 30 seconds until well chilled. The dilution should taste velvety – if not, continue stirring until smooth. Strain into a rocks glass, finish with grapefruit wedge (don’t squeeze).

Advertisement

(Credit: Papa Salt)

Papa Paloma

Ingredients

60ml Papa Salt Coastal Gin

30ml fresh lime juice

CAPI Pink Grapefruit Soda

Rosemary salt (dried rosemary blitzed with sea salt)

Instructions

Rim a well-chilled tall glass with rosemary salt. In a cocktail shaker combine ice, Papa Salt, and lime juice. Shake until well chilled and pour over the prepared glass with cubed ice. Top with CAPI pink grapefruit soda and garnish with a rosemary stem.

Where can I buy Papa Salt Gin in Australia?

Margot Robbie’s boutique gin brand Papa Salt is available to purchase from First Choice Liquor Market, BWS, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and Amazon.

Advertisement