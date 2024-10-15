Sip your way to Christmas Day with these gin advent calendars

We love a good countdown. Whether that’s downloading an aesthetic countdown app on your phone in anticipation of your next holiday getaway, or it’s just the simple joy of shouting at the top of your lungs from “10” on New Year’s Eve, there’s something weirdly magical and satisfying about it all.

One of the biggest countdowns that we can’t help but get on board with is counting the days (and minutes) until the clock strikes 12 on December 25. And, the only way we ever want to count down to Christmas is via the oh-so-popular advent calendar.

With variations of the advent calendar aplenty these days, from beauty advent calendars to advent calendars for kids…there seems to be an advent calendar out there for everything and anything – and we’re not complaining.

One that has tickled our fancy? Gin advent calendars. With cocktails on heavy rotation during Christmas, it makes a whole lot of sense that alcoholic advent calendars have become overwhelmingly popular.

So, have your tonic waters at the ready – here are the best gin advent calendars that will help you get into the festive spirit this year.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, the Alcohol Drug Information Service (ADIS) is available 24/7 on 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

2024’s top gin advent calendars Sugarbird gin 12 days advent calendar, $75, BWS (here’s why) The gin dram advent calendar 2024, $272, Cask Cartel (here’s why) White possum Australian gin advent calendar 2024, $259, White Possum (here’s why)

The best gin advent calendars 2024

01 Sugarbird gin 12 days advent calendar $75 at BWS Specialising in South African gin brands, the sugarbird advent calendar features 12 of the countries most celebrated botanicals. If you are looking to add a pop of vibrancy and diversity to your liquor cart, then consider this the one for you. Key features: 40ml Hope African Botanical

40ml Stoneflow Marula

40ml Sugarbird Pino and Pelargonium

40ml Pienaar and Sons Ugly Gin

40ml Pienaar and Sons Empire Gin

40ml D’Aria Renosterbos Gin

40ml Kaiza 5 Blue Gin

40ml Boplaas 8 Citrus Gin

40ml Sugarbird Original Fynbos Gin

40ml Sugarbird Juniper Unfiltered Gin

40ml Lean on Me Cape Fynbos Gin

40ml Capetown Gin Company Black Rhino Gin. Shop now 02 The gin dram advent calendar 2024 $272 (usually $287) at Cask Cartel If you’re serious about gin, then look no further than this premium gin advent calendar by Drinks By The Dram. With 24 wax-sealed samples to taste, it’s the perfect way to count down to December 25. Key features: Tanqueray Rangpur Lime

Hoxton Pink (70cl)

Bathtub Gin

Hepple Gin

Puerto De Indias Blackberry Gin

Bluecoat American Dry Gin

Holyrood Height of Arrows Gin

Ungava Gin

Hapusa Gin

Tarquin’s Handcrafted Cornish Gin

Hendrick’s Flora Adora Gin Shop now 03 White possum Australian gin advent calendar 2024 $259 at White Possum With over two dozen delicious gins inside waiting to be discovered, the White Possum Australian gin advent calendar is made for the gin lover. Showcasing gins produced by distilleries in every state including smaller distilleries as well as a few new releases, the full gamut of gin styles will be there for you to enjoy. Key features: “Blue Haven Sunset Gin” by Esperance Distillery

“Future Fruit Gin” by Green Cask Distilling

“Aqua Vitae Raspberry Gin” by 7K Distillery

“The Dry” by Ester Spirits

“Portside Gin” by Earp Distilling

“Mt & Sea Gin” by Headlands Distilling Shop Now 04 Gin advent calendar 2024 edition $145.65 at Master of Malt This craft calendar features smaller producers, helping you to find your next favourite tipple. If you’re looking to expand your juniper horizons, doing it via a booze-ful advent calendar is the only way. Key features: Brands including Hendricks, Tanqueray, The Botanist and more Shop Now 05 Silver linings gin liqueur advent calendar $84.99 at BWS Celebrate the magic of a sun-soaked Christmas season with the Silver linings gin advent calendar filled with 12 premium drops. Gather the family (of drinking age) and toast to the summer breeze with each sip. Key features: 12 premium 30ml fins

Crafted for this festive collection Shop Now 06 That boutique-y gin company advent calendar $126 at Master of Malt Drinks by the Dram has teamed up with That Boutique-y Gin Company to create this lip-smacking gin advent calendar. Enjoy a different wax-sealed gin every day this Christmas countdown. Key features: 24 different 30ml gins

Each gin wax-sealed Shop Now

Are alcohol advent calendars worth it?

Featuring an assortment of different brands and flavours, advent calendars are worth your money and time. As well as enjoying beverages you know and love, you are invited to try a selection of new flavours and aromas too.

