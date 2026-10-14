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No-bake bliss: 21 desserts for when you can’t be bothered with the oven

Forget the oven with these recipes.
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Raspberry Ripple Pistachio Ice-Cream LogNew Idea Food

There is nothing better than indulging in desserts, especially when they’re easy and there’s no need to bake them.

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It isn’t too good to be true, because in my opinion, some of the best desserts have the fuss taken out of the equation.

So forget the oven, because we’ve rounded up our tastiest recipes that don’t need to be baked. So you can entertain and impress your guests without all of the hassle.

Given that today (October 14) is National Dessert Day, we thought it was the perfect excuse to show you some of our easiest and tastiest recipes.

Scroll to find your favourite below.

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21 of New Idea’s easy no-bake desserts

no-bake Caramelised Biscuit Cream and Blackberry Cake
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Caramelised Biscuit Cream and Blackberry Cake

Prep 15 minutes

Make it in just five steps!

click here for the recipe
Kingston-Biscuit-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Kingston Biscuit Cheesecake

Cook 35 minutes

It tastes even better than it looks!

click here for the recipe
frozen-caramel-snickers-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Frozen Caramel Snickers Cheesecake

Prep 20 minutes

Make it in only 20 minutes and in just five steps! That sounds like a sweet recipe to us!

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(Credits: New Idea Food)

Fresh Mango Tart

Prep 45 minutes

If you want to impress your guests with an easy recipe, this is the one for you!

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(Credits: New Idea Food)

Five-Ingredient Lemon Slice

Cook 25 minutes, Prep 10 minutes

It doesn’t get any quicker than this.

click here for the recipe
Raspberry Ripple Pistachio Ice-Cream Log
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Raspberry Ripple Pistachio Ice-Cream Log

25 minutes

Forget the oven, let the freezer do all of the work with this irresistible recipe.

click here for the recipe
Mocha Hot Cross Bun Layer Cake
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Mocha Hot Cross Bun Layer Cake

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 6 hours

Save this one for Easter! It is definitely worth the time.

click here for the recipe
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Tiramisu Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea Food )

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Cook 6 hours 30 minutes

Our Tiramisu Cheesecake is impossible to resist.

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Passionfruit Marshmallow Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Passionfruit Marshmallow Cheesecake

Prep 28 minutes

Impress guests without getting the oven involved!

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no-back-berry-biscoff-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

No-Bake Raspberry Biscoff Cake

Prep 20 minutes

This recipe is when you want to entertain without turning the oven on.

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Caramel-Toblerone-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Caramel Toblerone Cheesecake

Prep 40 minutes

You simply must try this ultra decadent dessert! If you like Tolberone, this cheesecake recipe is a real treat!

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Chocolate Biscuit Bounty Slice
(Credits: New Idea food)

Chocolate Biscuit Bounty Slice

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

This 5-ingredient no-bake slice is as easy as it is delicious!

click here for the recipe
No-Bake Mars Bars Tart
(Credits: New Idea Food)

No-Bake Mars Bars Tart

Cook 40 minutes

Filled with decadent caramel and nougat, this tart is the perfect treat.

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(Credits: New Idea Food)

Mini Mojito Cheesecakes

Prep 40 minutes

It’s a cocktail in a cake! These no-bake beauties will be the hit of your next party – trust us!

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No-Bake Mini Caramel Cheesecakes
(Credits: New Idea Food)

No-Bake Mini Caramel Cheesecakes

Prep 25 minutes

Our No-Bake Mini Caramel Cheesecake recipe is proof that great things come in small packages.

click here for the recipe
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Easter Bunny Biscuits
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Easter Bunny Biscuits

Prep 25 minutes

These cute creations will delight the kids!

click here for the recipe
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Nutella Hot Cross Bun Pies

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

They melt in the mouth.

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Berry Biscoff Hot Cross Pies
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Berry Biscoff Hot Cross Pies

Prep 19 minutes, Cook 6 minutes

Filled with gooey Biscoff and juicy berries, these pies are pure Easter bliss.

click here for the recipe
Hot Cross Bun Vanilla Slice
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Hot Cross Bun Vanilla Slice

Calling all Vanilla Slice and Hot Cross Bun fans, this one is for you.

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4-ingredient chocolate marshmallow slice

4-Ingredient Chocolate Marshmallow Slice

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

Need an easy, delicious Easter dessert recipe? Well, go no further than this delicious slice!

click here for the recipe
Hot Cross Custard Cream Buns
(Credits: New Idea Food)

Hot Cross Custard Cream Buns 

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 5 minutes

Take traditional Hot Cross Buns s to a delicious new level.

click here for the recipe
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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