No-bake bliss: 21 desserts for when you can’t be bothered with the oven

There is nothing better than indulging in desserts, especially when they’re easy and there’s no need to bake them.

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It isn’t too good to be true, because in my opinion, some of the best desserts have the fuss taken out of the equation.

So forget the oven, because we’ve rounded up our tastiest recipes that don’t need to be baked. So you can entertain and impress your guests without all of the hassle.

Given that today (October 14) is National Dessert Day, we thought it was the perfect excuse to show you some of our easiest and tastiest recipes.

Scroll to find your favourite below.

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21 of New Idea’s easy no-bake desserts