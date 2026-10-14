No-bake bliss: 21 desserts for when you can’t be bothered with the oven

There is nothing better than indulging in desserts, especially when they’re easy and there’s no need to bake them.
It isn’t too good to be true, because in my opinion, some of the best desserts have the fuss taken out of the equation.
So forget the oven, because we’ve rounded up our tastiest recipes that don’t need to be baked. So you can entertain and impress your guests without all of the hassle.
Given that today (October 14) is National Dessert Day, we thought it was the perfect excuse to show you some of our easiest and tastiest recipes.
Scroll to find your favourite below.
21 of New Idea’s easy no-bake desserts
Caramelised Biscuit Cream and Blackberry Cake
Prep 15 minutes
Make it in just five steps!
Kingston Biscuit Cheesecake
Cook 35 minutes
It tastes even better than it looks!
Frozen Caramel Snickers Cheesecake
Prep 20 minutes
Make it in only 20 minutes and in just five steps! That sounds like a sweet recipe to us!
Fresh Mango Tart
Prep 45 minutes
If you want to impress your guests with an easy recipe, this is the one for you!
Five-Ingredient Lemon Slice
Cook 25 minutes, Prep 10 minutes
It doesn’t get any quicker than this.
Raspberry Ripple Pistachio Ice-Cream Log
25 minutes
Forget the oven, let the freezer do all of the work with this irresistible recipe.
Mocha Hot Cross Bun Layer Cake
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 6 hours
Save this one for Easter! It is definitely worth the time.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
Cook 6 hours 30 minutes
Our Tiramisu Cheesecake is impossible to resist.
Passionfruit Marshmallow Cheesecake
Prep 28 minutes
Impress guests without getting the oven involved!
No-Bake Raspberry Biscoff Cake
Prep 20 minutes
This recipe is when you want to entertain without turning the oven on.
Caramel Toblerone Cheesecake
Prep 40 minutes
You simply must try this ultra decadent dessert! If you like Tolberone, this cheesecake recipe is a real treat!
Chocolate Biscuit Bounty Slice
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
No-Bake Mars Bars Tart
Cook 40 minutes
Filled with decadent caramel and nougat, this tart is the perfect treat.
Mini Mojito Cheesecakes
Prep 40 minutes
It’s a cocktail in a cake! These no-bake beauties will be the hit of your next party – trust us!
No-Bake Mini Caramel Cheesecakes
Prep 25 minutes
Our No-Bake Mini Caramel Cheesecake recipe is proof that great things come in small packages.
Easter Bunny Biscuits
Prep 25 minutes
These cute creations will delight the kids!
Nutella Hot Cross Bun Pies
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
They melt in the mouth.
Berry Biscoff Hot Cross Pies
Prep 19 minutes, Cook 6 minutes
Filled with gooey Biscoff and juicy berries, these pies are pure Easter bliss.
Calling all Vanilla Slice and Hot Cross Bun fans, this one is for you.
4-Ingredient Chocolate Marshmallow Slice
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
Need an easy, delicious Easter dessert recipe? Well, go no further than this delicious slice!
Hot Cross Custard Cream Buns
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 5 minutes
Take traditional Hot Cross Buns s to a delicious new level.