The secret behind Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan’s 40-year Hollywood romance

Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan have one of the most enduring romances in Hollywood.

They have been together for almost 40 years and are still as in love as the day they first met.

Tracy, 65, has been an unwavering pillar of support for Michael, 64, ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991.

Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan have been together for almost 40 years. (Credit: Getty)

How did Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan meet?

Michael and Tracy first met when they were cast as each other’s love interests on Family Ties in 1985.

The Back to the Future star even played a role in Tracy’s casting, describing her as having “strength” without being “overbearing”.

However, their relationship remained platonic as they were both dating other people at the time.

But a few years later, the actors reunited on-screen once again when they were cast in Bright Lights, Big City.

This time around, they were both single, and sparks quickly flew between the pair.

“It sounds really horrible, but it was one of those things,” Michael told People in 1989.

“Someone goes, ‘Did you hear that so-and-so aren’t together anymore?’ And you go, ‘Hmm, that’s too bad. Where’s the phone?”

And it was quite the whirlwind romance as they were engaged within seven months.

Michael and Tracy first met in 1985, but romance didn’t blossom until three years later. (Credit: Getty)

When did Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan get married?

The couple got married on July 16, 1988, in a romantic ceremony in Woodstock, Vermont.

They had initially planned to have a private wedding, but word spread about their nuptials, causing quite a stir in the area.

They had to have increased security measures on the day, with Michael describing it as “nuts”.

“Inside, it was like anybody else’s wedding. It was a house party. We rolled back the rugs and danced the night away,” he told People.

Both of their families attended, as well as high-profile guests including Woody Harrelson, Meg Ryan, and Dennis Quaid.

The couple got engaged after seven months of dating and tied the knot in July 1988. (Credit: Instagram)

Do Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan have children?

Michael and Tracy have welcomed four children together during their 37 years of marriage.

They welcomed their first child, a son called Sam Michael, on May 30, 1989.

The couple then had twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schulyer, on February 15, 1995.

In May 2001, Michael and Tracy confirmed they were expecting again, and they welcomed another daughter, Esme, on November 5 of that year.

They share four children – Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

What medical condition does Michael J Fox have?

In 1991, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29.

Parkinson’s is a long-term neurological condition that affects movement, balance, and other motor functions over time.

Michael said he first noticed a tremor in his finger while filming Doc Hollywood and sought medical advice.

“It was incomprehensible,” he later told People. “The doctor said I would be able to function for years and years.”

Michael didn’t publicly reveal his diagnosis until 1998 and has since worked hard to raise awareness around the disease.

The Hollywood star was originally told he only had 10 years left to work, but he didn’t retire from acting until 2020.

“The hardest part of my diagnosis was grappling with the certainty of the diagnosis and the uncertainty of the situation,” he said in 2022 while accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

He set up a non-profit organisation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, in a bid to find a cure, and is releasing a memoir, Future Boy, in October 2025.

In 2023, Michael heartbreakingly said he would have forgiven Tracy if she had ended their marriage because of his diagnosis.

“We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn’t know how far away it was or how fast it was going,” he said on CBS Mornings.

“At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, ‘I’m just gonna step out.’ But, she didn’t do that.”

Tracy has been an unwavering pillar of support for Michael throughout his health difficulties over the past three decades.

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, and Tracy has been his biggest supporter. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan still together?

Yes! The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary in July 2025.

Tracy took to Instagram on the day to pay tribute to her husband, sharing a gallery of sweet photographs of them from over the years.

“Happy anniversary baby! Love you so,” she gushed in a caption.

Michael replied in the comments: “Right back at you sweetheart! Happy Anniversary, I love you forever.”

Michael and Tracy celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary in July 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple has previously revealed the secrets to their 40-year relationship, saying they always listen to one another.

“I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other,” Tracy shared in 2023.

“And then we also give each other space when that’s needed. Just feeling off of what’s needed at the moment and trying to be there.”

Michael has credited Tracy for giving their family “everything” that they need.

