Patrick Brammal confirms role in highly-anticipated sequel

There has been much hype around The Devil Wears Prada sequel, and Patrick Brammall is set to join he star-studded cast.

Advertisement

The Colin from Accounts writer, star and producer, is the latest star to join the film.

Find out about his role below.

Patrick Brammall is known for his work on Colin from Accounts. (Credit: Binge)

Who is Patrick Brammall playing in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Taking to Instagram on July 22 to celebrate his role, Patrick shared a screenshot of an article from Deadline announcing it, where he wrote “Currently girding loins”.

Advertisement

While his role is currently under wraps, a source has told Entertainment Tonight that he will play the love interest of Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs.

Andy’s previous love interest, Nate, was not a fan favourite, but the source said we will like Patrick’s character more.

Nate, who was played by Adrian Grenier, is not returning.

Patrick Brammall is rumoured to be playing Anne Hathaway’s love interest in the Devil Wears Prada sequel. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Who is starring in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Anne Hathaway is not the only star coming back almost 20 years after the iconic film was first released.

Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are also reprising their roles.

Stanley has always wanted to return.

“I think we would have one of the best times ever… That experience was one of the greatest I’ve ever had,” Stanley told People in October 2024.

Advertisement

“I’ve made many movies, I’ve probably made close to 100 movies, and I don’t even know how many television episodes, but that experience was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had.”

Anne Hathaway during Anne Hathaway on Location for The Devil Wears Prada – October 26, 2005 at The Museum of Natural History in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote and directed the first film, are also returning. Deadline also reported that Wendy Finerman, who produced the 2006 film, is also set to return.

Rachel Bloom, who is known for her work in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, was also announced alongside Patrick.

Advertisement

Other casting additions include Simone Ashley from Bridgerton, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak from The Office, Pauline Chalamet, Conrad Ricamora, Helen J. Shen, and comedian and podcaster Caleb Hearon.

Earlier in July, Kenneth Branagh was announced to play the husband of Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestley.

Patrick Brammall will join Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep for The Devil Wears Prada sequel. (Credit: Getty)

What is The Devil Wears Prada 2 about?

The sequel will follow Miranda, who is going up against her former assistant Emily Charlton, who is played by Emily Blunt.

Advertisement

Now, she’s a big-time executive and the pair are battling it out for ad revenue.

There’s no word about Andy’s journey, considering she quit her job at Runway in the first film. BUT, Anne was spotted filming scenes with a Runway Garment bag, so we will have to wait and see!

Anne Hathaway is currently filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York. (Credit: Getty)

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 coming out?

The follow-up is set to be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026, which is the same day as the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Advertisement

On July 21, Anne Hathaway was spotted filming scenes in New York. The movie is also being filmed in Italy.

Let the countdown begin!